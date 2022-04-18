ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wintry mix, unseasonably chilly to start workweek

By Ben Gelber
 2 days ago

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

Rain and a wintry mix (north and west), with a light snow accumulation over higher terrain, will taper off in the early afternoon, though showers will return in the evening. Temperatures will struggle to move back into the low 40s later today, more than 20 degrees below average.

An unseasonably chilly northwesterly flow will persist until midweek, with a few early flurries possible Tuesday, along with mostly cloudy skies and another day in the 40s. Skies will begin to clear later in the day as high pressure builds in from the north, with frost possible Wednesday morning.

An area of high pressure will shift east of the region later Wednesday, with milder southwesterly winds and more seasonal temperatures near 60. Showers are likely Wednesday night and early Thursday with a frontal system.

Much warmer weather is in store for us next weekend, with highs between 75 and 80!

Forecast

  • Monday: Rain/snow tapering off to showers. High 43
  • Tonight: Light showers, flurries late, brisk. Low 33
  • Tuesday: Early flurry, clouds, chilly. High 46 (33)
  • Wednesday: Light frost, clouds increase, breezy, milder. High 58 (33)
  • Thursday: Early rain, breezy, clearing p.m. High 68 (51)
  • Friday: More sunshine, mild. High 72 (49)
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 79 (54)

