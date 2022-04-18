ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

West Bladen baseball tournament postponed to Tuesday

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F55Ml_0fCb7ZSS00

DUBLIN — The first-ever West Bladen Easter baseball Tournament will be played in its entirety on Tuesday after wet weather postponed games on Monday.

The first game between East Columbus and North Brunswick will be played at 1 p.m.

Game two will feature West Bladen versus West Columbus at 3 p.m.

The third-place game will be played at 5 p.m. and the championship will be played at 7 p.m.

All games will be five innings.

The concession stand will operate throughout the day.

Tickets are $6 with no passes out.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland.com

Shaker Heights’ Tyler Lencewicz, Gilmour standouts highlight cleveland.com high school hockey all-stars

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The area’s hockey teams made their mark during the 2021-22 season. St. Edward and Gilmour Academy both advanced to the OHSAA state semifinals at Nationwide Arena in Columbus last month. In the state championship game, the Lancers prevailed, 2-1, over Toledo St. Francis in triple overtime in what was one of the most dramatic state title games of all-time.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTV

East Fairmont softball finding family values through tougher season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The East Fairmont Bees’ record doesn’t indicate how hard the team has worked this season to get better as softball players, but also grow closer as a family. As the team nears the end of the regular season, they’re focusing on how being a part of this team has made them feel.
FAIRMONT, WV
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

