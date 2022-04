Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn have a complicated relationship. “Love And Hip Hop New York” stars Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn are on the current season of “Marriage Boot Camp.” Interestingly enough, LHHNY fans had no idea they even had a romance. This was Mariah’s issue. So she called Rich out during the reunion. And she said that she and Rich had a serious relationship. They even talked about having children together. However, Rich never claimed her on the show. So it felt like he was trying to hide what they had going on from the public.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO