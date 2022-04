WISE, Va. — The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team (10-4, 4-3 SAC) fell on the road to the Cavaliers of UVA Wise 12-10 on Wednesday. The Wolves struck first as Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.) found the back of the net off of a nice feed from Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.). The defenses then locked in for several minutes, and Mack Dorr (Riverhead, N.Y.) saved the first five shots in her direction. However, UVA Wise then scored three-straight goals to end the period.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO