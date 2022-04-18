ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Fire Department investigating cause of early morning house fire

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Fountain family is safe thanks to smoke detectors alerting them of an early morning fire. Now, investigators are looking into what caused the blaze.

Monday at 3:13 a.m., the Fountain Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of El Vereda Drive. According to the Fountain Police Department, a two-story, single-family house was engulfed in flames.

By 3:35 a.m., officials say the fire was under control, with the last crew leaving the scene at 7:26 a.m. Officials told KRDO the fire began at the backside of the house and moved to the inside.

Crews at the scene told KRDO smoke detectors alerted the family of four living at the house, and they managed to get out before fire crews arrived. The Fountain Fire Department said the smoke detectors were "life-saving."

According to police, the fire is currently under investigation, and what caused it is unknown. The house is not livable. However, police say no injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Security Fire Department, Stratmoor Hills Fire Department, Hanover Fire Department, and Ft Carson Fire Department responded to the early morning fire.

