Georgetown, SC

SCDNR plans Saltwater Family Fishing Clinic in Georgetown

By Lindsay Miller
 2 days ago

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host a Saltwater Family Fishing Clinic in Georgetown on April 28.

The introductory clinic will teach reeling and casting techniques along with how to rig a rod and tie fishing knots. Supplies will be provided.

RELATED: Boaters, swimmers should stay clear of harmful algal blooms during warm weather

All ages are welcome at the clinic, which will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Inlet-Winyah Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. However, participants 16 or older who are planning to fish during the clinic are required to have a valid South Carolina saltwater fishing license.

Fishing licenses can be purchased at the Horry County SCDNR Tilting Office, online, at Walmart, and other sporting goods stores and tackle shops across the Lowcountry.

The clinic is free but an RSVP on SCDNR’s Eventbrite page is required. Parking is available in the gravel lot at Kimbel Lodge.

A similar SCDNR Surf Fishing Clinic will be held in Myrtle Beach on May 4.

WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman charged with forgery, falsifying tax documents

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

