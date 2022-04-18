ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg County, SC

The Old Rugged Cross

By Leigh Ann Maynard
manninglive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOff the quiet rural route of Highway 261 is a little group of widowed ladies who are making a clamorous noise of change. The Crafting Sisters of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in Williamsburg County formed a little over two years ago for a Valentine’s Day Dinner. The group is consisting...

manninglive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

North Carolina Hunter Tags Rare All-White Leucitic Gobbler After a Three-Year Chase

Troy Cornett of Dudley Shoals, North Carolina, killed a stunning, all-white gobbler on April 9th and wrote on his Facebook page that it was the culmination of a years-long quest to tag the rare bird he first spotted in fall 2019. Cornett says he wasn’t sure what he was looking at when he first laid eyes on the white turkey while deer hunting his father’s 10-acre property in Burke County. “I was like, That looks like something white!” Cornett tells F&S. “I kept looking through my binoculars. The gobbler was inside the flock, so I wasn’t able to get good eyes on him, and it was kind of late in the evening. Finally, the bird got positioned where I could see him, and I was like, Oh my god, that’s a white turkey!”
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Williamsburg County, SC
City
Cross, SC
NewsOne

The History Of Black People With Blue Eyes

If you travel to places like Nigeria's Kwara State or subregions of Melanesia, you'll be surprised to be greeted by Black people with striking blue eyes and even bright blonde hair. Why do you ask? News-One debunks the fascinating gene mutation inside.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy