ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hereford, TX

UPDATE: US 60 left lane near Hereford re-opens

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation announced that the left lane of US 60 eastbound, near Hereford,...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Clovis woman killed in wreck near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials say a Clovis woman was killed and a man was injured in a wreck near Hereford yesterday. The wreck occurred at 2:50 a.m. on US Highway 60 about 4.5 miles northeast of Hereford. A 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 was west on US 60...
HEREFORD, TX
MySanAntonio

Texans to see 'empty store shelves' this weekend due to Abbott border inspections

Texans will start seeing empty shelves at grocery stores this weekend due to delays caused by Gov. Greg Abbott's increased border inspections of commercial trucks entering from Mexico. Roughly $150 million worth of fruit and vegetables were stalled south of the U.S.-Mexico border, the Texas International Produce Association reported Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Traffic
City
Hereford, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
KTSM

EPPD arrests 2 drivers involved in fiery I10 crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The drivers of the two vehicles involved in a deadly, fiery crash on I10 last weekend have been arrested by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD). EPPD officials say 24-year-old Saul Miguel Gutierrez of Horizon and 19-year-old Kayla Nunez of Chaparral (NM) were both arrested on Wednesday, April 13 and […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Missing teen linked to a San Angelo man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Comanche Police Department needs your help in locating 15-year-old Regan Rivera who went missing from her home in Comanche on April 18th at around 5:30 PM. She was last seen in her garage wearing jean shorts. The type of shirt is unknown. Regan is described to be 5 feet 6 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Missing Teen From Texas Found Safe

The 15-year-old girl missing from North Richland Hills, Texas has been found safe according to Oklahoma City police. Three arrests have been made following the disappearance of a teen from Texas. : Missing Texas Teenager Believed To Be In Oklahoma City Metro. 15-year-old Natalie Cramer was reported missing out of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after two-car crash on US 60

CASTRO, COUNTY (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported Rachel Martinez, 39, of Hereford died at the scene of a two-car crash at 6:30 a.m., Thursday, on US 60 outside of Hereford. According to a DPS news release, officers said that a truck towing a semi-trailer was going west on US 60 […]
HEREFORD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KTSM

Woman arrested after break in, assault in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) arrested a woman after she allegedly broke into a home in Fabens and assaulted someone in the home. EPCSO officials say on April 14, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am., their Deputies were sent to a home along the 100 Block of South-East 1st Street […]
FABENS, TX
KXAN

Texas lake eradicates Zebra mussels — here’s how it happened

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Waco, a popular spot for boaters and fishermen, recently earned a unique distinction — it’s the only Texas reservoir that has eradicated its Zebra mussel population. The lake earned the title back in 2021 after a five-year study of the waters following an infestation that began the same year. As part […]
AUSTIN, TX
KFOX 14

Police identify motorcyclist who fell off overpass in central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials identified the motorcyclist who fell off an overpass in central El Paso during a crash Monday morning. The motorcyclist was identified as 25-year-old Ricardo Acosto Phillips. He suffered serious injuries. The incident happened on 200 North Piedras around 3:11 a.m. Preliminary investigation...
EL PASO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Crews fighting fire near Portales

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: A fire official told MyHighPlains.com crews that the fire has since been put out as of 8:27 p.m. Officials with the Portales Police Department released information regarding an ongoing fire in Roosevelt County near Portales. According to officials from the department, they said the fire reportedly started near State Highway […]
PORTALES, NM
ValleyCentral

Concertina wire installed on banks of Rio Grande

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday Marianna Treviño-Wright, the executive director of the National Butterfly Center, saw a new concertina wire installed on the riverbank of the Rio Grande. Wright said she came across it by chance. “As we were searching the river bank for birds, we saw cleared vegetation and concertina wire strung on […]
MISSION, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy