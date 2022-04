Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has accused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of “weaponising” the British public’s personal tragedies with his Partygate attacks.Sir Keir said he had spoken to John Robinson – a constituent of Mr Fabricant in Lichfield – about how he had obeyed Covid rules and had not been able to spend time with his wife before she died.But the Tory MP said it was “beneath” the Labour leader to use his constituent, and others who lost loved ones during the pandemic, in his condemnation of Boris Johnson.“The saddest thing of all, I think, is the way that Keir Starmer...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO