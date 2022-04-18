ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearlake, CA

Missing Clearlake Teen with Autism Found Alive in Utah

ksro.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who went missing nearly three years ago from Clearlake is turning up 700 miles away. Authorities in Summit County, Utah say the received a report...

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

