Orange County, NY

Route 17 closed in both directions at border of Rockland and Orange counties

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

A fatal crash has closed Route 17 in both directions at the border of Rockland and Orange counties.

Police say a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling southbound in Tuxedo when it, for unknown reasons, crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a timber harvesting truck that was fully loaded.

The driver of the Honda was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where they died of their injuries.

The two occupants in the tree truck were not seriously injured.

Tuxedo police were originally on the case, but it has since been turned over to state police.

The road is closed in both directions. It is expected to remain shut for an extended period of time, according to Ramapo police.

