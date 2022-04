HOLLYWOOD (CBS Miami) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash in Hollywood that left one pedestrian dead early Wednesday morning. The accident happened shortly after 1 a.m. on the Florida Turnpike near the 49 mile-marker. According to FHP, a vehicle was traveling southbound when it hit a person on the road. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene. Southbound lanes were shut down for several hours while investigation took place. They have since reopened.

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO