Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque is celebrating its 316th year

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is celebrating its 316th birthday and the city’s Department of Arts and Culture is planning the celebration. The celebration will take place in Old Town from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. The event is free to the public and will feature live music, food and family fun. Entertainment includes mariachi music by Mariachi Tenampa, Folklorico dancing by Baila! Baila! and Caribbean-Brazilian music by Frank Leto and PANdemonium. There will be a climbing wall and face painting for kids as well.

Hidden heritage: New Mexico’s first Afro-Latino festival finds ‘Shared Roots’

Merchants throughout Old Town have created Albuquerque birthday celebration specialty items ranging from craft beer to limited-edition soaps and several Old Town restaurants will be serving special and signature plates. There will be a procession of banners by the ancestors of the founders that will make its way from the Don Francisco Cuervo y Valdes statue to the gazebo at 3:00 p.m.

Free parking is available at the lot on the corner of 18th St. and Bellamah Ave. There will also be free shuttles to take guests to and from the Albuquerque Museum parking lot.

