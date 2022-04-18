ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Anthony Wayne, Springfield ranked in first softball state poll

By Amanda Levine / The Blade
 1 day ago

Two Toledo-area softball programs are ranked in the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association poll, which was released on Monday.

Anthony Wayne is No. 2 in Division I for the Week 1 poll. Springfield is tied for 10th with Walsh Jesuit. The Generals received 97 points and three first-place votes. The Blue Devils earned 23 points in the first softball coaches poll.

Anthony Wayne is undefeated with a 7-0 record and a 1-0 mark in the Northern Lakes League. The Blue Devils are 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the NLL.

Watkins Memorial is No. 1 in Division I with 119 points and six first-place votes.

The Generals and Blue Devils have their first matchup on Friday at Anthony Wayne.

