Premier League

Man United star Fernandes involved in car crash, nobody hurt

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been involved in a car crash on the way...

Daily Mail

Mum whose 14-year-old autistic son was allegedly 'assaulted' by Cristiano Ronaldo REFUSES to meet Man United star and insists pair 'don't owe him a FAVOUR' - as Merseyside Police continue their investigation into incident

The Mum of the 14-year-old boy who Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly 'assaulted' at Goodison Park by smashing a phone out of his hand has declined the Manchester United star's invitation to Old Trafford. Sarah Kelly, from Wirral, took her 14-year-old son Jake Harding to Goodison Park on Saturday for the first...
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United’s injury record ‘needs to be taken care of for the future’

Ralf Rangnick believes Manchester United’s injury record is “an issue that needs to be taken care of for the future” as the interim manager heads to high-flying Liverpool without five key players.Tuesday’s Anfield encounter sees Jurgen Klopp’s men attempt to continue their Premier League title push as the Red Devils look to inject further life into their top-four tilt.United head into the match fresh from Saturday’s unconvincing 3-2 win against rock-bottom Norwich, where they were without Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani through injury.The quintet will be absent again at Anfield and Rangnick says injuries are...
12up

Ronaldo keeps doing amazing things for Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo simply can't be stopped. Time and time again the man impresses for Manchester United and that continued once again on Saturday in the win over Norwich City. In the 3-2 win, Ronaldo scored all three goals for the team. It was hat-trick No. 60 for his career. Ronaldo is on another planet despite climbing in age.
BBC

Rangnick on Fernandes, top-four race and Klopp

Ralf Rangnick has been speaking before Manchester United travel to Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday. Rangnick said Bruno Fernandes will be "OK for tomorrow", after the attacking midfielder had a car crash on the way to training on Monday. He said no players who were injured for Saturday's...
Daily Mail

'It's not rocket science!' Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick insists club's fortunes can turn around in two or three transfer windows... if they follow rivals Liverpool's blueprint

Ralf Rangnick has warned that Manchester United will stay even longer in the Premier League wilderness unless they copy bitter rivals Liverpool and get their recruitment spot on. Rangnick dismissed concerns that United could go 30 years without a title like Liverpool despite not winning the league since Sir Alex...
