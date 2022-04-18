ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Give mom the salon look with this game-changing hairbrush for Mother’s Day

By Audacy Staff
 1 day ago

Your mom has done a lot for you over the years, so it’s time to reciprocate by showing her some extra love. So this Mother's Day, perhaps giving her the gift of gorgeous, "just stepped out of the salon" hair would be a fantastic way to show her you care.

Whether her hair flows past her shoulders or she's rocking a cute bob these days, this Cortex 1,200W Beauty Breeze Dryer Brush is one of the best tools she'll ever get her hands on. From its super-fast drying power to its ability to create gorgeous volume, this brush is a total game-changer when it comes to hairstyling. And the best part? For Mother's Day, it's available at its lowest price ever and with free shipping when you use the code SHIP4FREE at check-out.

As your mom will quickly learn after using this thing, the versatile Cortex round brush does way more than just dry your hair. Thanks to its curved design, it effortlessly runs through your hair as it dries it, smoothing out frizz like no regular blow dryer could. Plus, it's charged with ions, leaving the locks shiny, full, and voluminous. And thanks to its great, even heat distribution, it hits every strand with just the right amount of heat, drying it evenly and quickly.

Even if your mom isn't into doing super-fancy dos on the regular, this brush is incredibly easy to use. It's lightweight and comfortable to hold, allowing you to create fun, stunning hairstyles you simply couldn't get outside the salon. And it has two speed settings and three heat settings, so you can easily manipulate it to fit your specific hair needs.

The Cortex brush makes for an excellent gift for Mother's Day, whether it's for your mom, aunt, or grandma, and it comes in four pretty hues, so you can pick whatever one best fits their taste.

Rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this is an accessory you can count on.

Get the Cortex 1,200W Beauty Breeze Dryer Brush in rose gold , pink , lavender , or black for just $39.99 down from $249, and be sure to use code SHIP4FREE for free shipping!

Shop more Mother's Day deals and use code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

