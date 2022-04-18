ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

American Airlines Implements Baggage Check-in Cutoff Times

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Airlines has implemented baggage check-in cutoff times as of April 14, according to...

UPI News

Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules

Just weeks after dropping masking rules, some overseas airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as they struggle with staffing shortages related to COVID-19. This comes as the leading U.S. airlines have urged the Biden administration to scrap a mask mandate for passengers. Swiss airline EasyJet removed its mask mandate on...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

These Are the Airlines That Lose Luggage the Most and Least Often

Air travel is incredible. Seriously, we sometimes forget how incredible it is that we can fly through the air in a metal tube, and hours later, we're in an entirely different hemisphere. It’s incredible. It’s also a frustrating experience. As amazing as it is to fly through the sky,...
LIFESTYLE
travelnoire.com

Air Travel Plus-Size Fliers: Meet The Airlines Polcies For People Who Need More Space On Flights

We live in an era where body acceptance has gained great popularity throughout this country. There are Miss Plus-Size pageants, stores specializing in plus- size clothing, commercials that display models that promote body-positive ideas and much more. Although many advancements have been seen for the body positive movement, they face some obstacles to having a comfortable trip, mainly in the Economy class of planes. Recently, a TikTok video went viral showing a plus-size blogger trying to fit into a plane seat. Some people were saying she deserves to travel comfortably while others were caught saying she should pay for an extra seat.
TRAVEL
MarketRealist

Why Is JetBlue Canceling Flights? The Real Reason, Revealed

If you rely on JetBlue or Spirit Airlines for travel, you might want to be cautious when booking your next flight with either airline. Recently, it has come to light that JetBlue has had to abruptly cancel hundreds of flights amid the spring rush. Article continues below advertisement. While COVID-19...
TRAVEL
Too Tall To Fly? Here's How US-Based Airlines Deal With Passengers That Need More Leg Room

You are taller then most with a love for traveling. You like to visit other cities and countries, appreciate new cultures and foods and dream of visiting that paradise beach or skiing in that beautiful resort in the mountains. So, of course, what you should do is choose the destination, make the reservation and head to the nearest airport to catch your chosen flight. But, if for many, these procedures are more than simple, for others, flying to their chosen destination can be extremely uncomfortable. We’re talking about people considered too tall to fly. In the US, the average height for men is 5’9″, meaning people who reach 5’11” are considered tall.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘Abandoned’ cabin crew forced to sleep on floor of airport due to flight cancellations

Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
Cleveland.com

Which airlines are most likely to lose or damage your luggage?

Nothing can ruin a vacation faster than getting to your destination, ready to relax and unwind, only to realize none of your stuff made it with you. By now, the most experienced travelers have mastered the age-old trick of carrying the necessities, including a change of clothes or two, in their carry-ons, just in case they find themselves in this trip-ruining predicament. But there’s another way to avoid dealing with the lost baggage headache—knowing which airlines are most likely to mishandle your luggage and understanding their lost and damaged baggage policies just in case.
LIFESTYLE
WFLA

The airlines with the most delays

When you’ve already waited in line to check your luggage, waited to get through TSA screening, and then waited some more for overpriced coffee or bottled water, the last thing you want to do is wait even more for your plane to board and take off. The sad truth, however, is that air travel is a waiting game, especially if you fly with airlines or out of airports where delays are as commonplace as cramped onboard legroom and crying babies.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

American Airlines Will Use Buses for Some Passengers' Connecting Flights

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Daily Mail

'I’m not going back in the air': Moment shaken-up JetBlue passengers plead with crew to let them off the plane after several aborted landings due to bad weather and then being diverted to Newark

Terrified JetBlue passengers on a storm-tossed JFK-bound flight were caught on video pleading with crew members to let them off the plane after it touched down in Newark following several aborted attempts to land at the New York City airport. 'I’m not going back in the air,' one passenger can...
Kristen Walters

Another Walmart store set to close by end of April

Walmart shoppers in some parts of Washington state will need to find an alternative place to buy food and other household essentials. Serg3d/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) As Walmart seeks to ramp up offerings in many parts of the country, some stores in Washington are closing their doors for good. On April 22, the Walmart store location at SE 41st Pl. in Bellvue will no longer be open to customers.
WASHINGTON STATE
Thrillist

Here's Why JetBlue & Spirit Airlines Canceled Hundreds of Flights This Weekend

Amid spring break season, JetBlue and Spirit airlines stranded travelers this weekend as both carriers canceled hundreds of flights. The airlines, who have just recently begun merger talks after JetBlue surprised the travel world by tossing its hat in the ring for Spirit, canceled a collective 254 Sunday flights after already having cut 300 on Saturday, flight tracker FlightAware reports. That translates to more than half of all US flight cancellations on both days.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday’s scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.
MIAMI, FL
BoardingArea

These Airlines No Longer Require Masks Worn Aboard Their Airplanes

As the result of a federal judge ruling that the federal mask mandate for modes of public transportation in the United States was unlawful — citing that it exceeded the authority of health officials in the United States during the current 2019 Novel coronavirus pandemic — earlier today, Monday, April 18, 2022, official announcements have been issued from several airlines which inform that masks are no longer required to be worn by passengers and members of flight crews while aboard their airplanes.
LIFESTYLE
FOXBusiness

Delta’s CEO is bullish on summer travel

Delta says the summer travel season may be a sweet one as the pandemic eases and consumers and business travelers return to the skies. "While we are confident in summer demand and the capacity plans that we have in place given the macro uncertainty, we will remain nimble on capacity for the second half of the year and continue to prioritize sustained profitability," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian on the carrier’s earnings conference call Thursday. He also noted the airline returned to profitability in March which he says is sustainable through the 2022 year.
TRAVEL

