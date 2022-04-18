ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

What You Need To Know On Tax Day With Money Expert Jini Thorton

By @Djxo313
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWIZW_0fCaodTP00

Happy Tax Day! Our resident money expert and financial advisor JIni Thorton is helping you prepare for the Tax Day deadline.

Jini Thorton has the best financial advice when it comes to common mistakes to avoid when filing, scams and important child tax credit changes you need to be aware of. Need help understanding certain tax terms and want to know how to file taxes for free? Watch the video below and be sure to follow Jini Thorton on Instagram for more information.

