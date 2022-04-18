ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Marshalltown Police Investigate Recent Incidents

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Investigation by Marshalltown Police into a crime related incident has resulted in a man being arrested by police on a burglary charge. Thirty-six-year-old Julian Estrada Jr. was arrested by Marshalltown Police early this morning on a...

Times-Republican

Marshalltown man enters home with baseball bat

Julian Estrada Jr. was arrested Monday morning at 1:59 a.m. for allegedly entering an apartment located on North First Street armed with a baseball bat. Marshalltown Police Department (MPD) Police Chief Mike Tupper said Estrada’s intent was unclear, and the incident is still under investigation. Estrada was charged with first degree burglary while in possession of a weapon, and he was taken to the Marshall County Jail.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WOWT

Police investigating Omaha's latest homicide

A rude awakening for an Omaha hairstylist with dreams of opening her own salon. You may remember a crash last fall near Lincoln that killed a father and his son. Several bystanders are being credited with saving the life of a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy Monday morning. 6...
OMAHA, NE
CBS Pittsburgh

Rochester Police Investigating Incident At Beaver Co. Transit Authority Terminal

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Rochester Borough are looking to interview a man who was involved in an altercation at the Beaver County Transit Authority terminal earlier this month. Police say the altercation occurred earlier this month on the evening of March 7. According to police, the incident involved a white man and a Black man and ‘appears to be racially motivated.’ Police are looking for the Black man involved in an attempt to ‘obtain his side of the story.’ (Courtesy: Rochester Borough Police) Police say the man is known to visit the areas of Aliquippa, Rochester, and Beaver Falls. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rochester Borough Police Department at 724-775-1100.
ROCHESTER, PA
Marshalltown, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Marshalltown, IA
City
Lincoln, IA
KCJJ

Two adults arrested by UI Police after juvenile driver found to be under the influence of marijuana

Two adults have been arrested after University of Iowa Police say they were being driven around by a minor who was under the influence of marijuana. Just after 9:15 Friday night officers conducted a traffic stop on a 1997 Lexus Sedan with Illinois plates that was being driven by a juvenile male on 1st Avenue near 5th Street in Coralville. UI Police say two 19-year-old passengers…Alex Hill-Todd of Lomax, Illinois and Kimberly Burkhardt of Fort Madison…admitted to smoking marijuana inside the car about a half-hour earlier while the juvenile was driving. Hill-Todd even allegedly admitted to having marijuana, a bong, and a pipe in his possession.
CORALVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Another Deadly Shooting in Waterloo This Morning

As reported by KWWL, a deadly shooting took place in Waterloo early this morning, March 22. Per KCRG, "In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street." It took place on West 2nd Street, where local authorities had...
WATERLOO, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police: More than 30 rounds fired at Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting after they say more than 30 rounds were fired at a home early Tuesday morning. Multiple 911 calls came in about the shooting just before 3:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of 7th Street, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWQC

Police identify Davenport teen fatally shot Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old Davenport teen fatally shot Friday has been identified as Tylan Sanders, Davenport police confirmed Monday. The shooting remains under investigation. No other information was released Monday. Around 6:19 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 900 block of Iroquois Drive for a report of gunfire...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

IC woman faces felony charge after allegedly shoving father of her children down a flight of stairs

Allegedly shoving the father of her children down a flight of stairs has led to a felony charge against an Iowa City woman. Iowa City Police were initially called to the Davenport Street apartment of 47-year-old Dameka Bryant just after 8pm on April 1st for a subject who had fallen down the stairs. An investigation determined that Bryant had shoved the father of her two adult children down the stairs, injuring his lower back.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City man sentenced for bringing meth to Midwest

According to the release, law enforcement was able to set up controlled drug deals with Dickey in Sioux City around March and April 2021. Police seized more than one pound of meth, a liquid used to convert into meth, and $40,000 from Dickey. They alleged Dickey admitted to wiring money from drug sales to sources in Texas and Mexico.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCJJ

Man in soiled pants accused of assaulting downtown IC bar employee

Iowa City Police say a man wearing soiled pants assaulted a downtown Iowa City bar employee early Saturday morning. According to arrest records, 41-year-old Dawson Davenport of Tama punched a Gabe’s employee next to the beer garden just after 12:15am, then fled up the alley towards Linn Street. Davenport...
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Iowa drug ring leader sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

Cedar Rapids, IA- An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs. Radio Iowa reports that Prosecutors describe 62-year-old George Patrick Ashby as a large-scale meth dealer. Court records indicate Ashby was the leader of a drug ring that shipped...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Police respond to shooting in Morningside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City emergency officials responded to the report of shots fired in Morningside on Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to Building 200 at 2201 Gibson Street for a report of someone shot around 9:17 a.m. Officials said one woman was shot in the leg and taken to Mercy Medical […]
SIOUX CITY, IA

