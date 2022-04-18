Marshalltown Police Investigate Recent Incidents

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Rochester Borough are looking to interview a man who was involved in an altercation at the Beaver County Transit Authority terminal earlier this month. Police say the altercation occurred earlier this month on the evening of March 7. According to police, the incident involved a white man and a Black man and ‘appears to be racially motivated.’ Police are looking for the Black man involved in an attempt to ‘obtain his side of the story.’ (Courtesy: Rochester Borough Police) Police say the man is known to visit the areas of Aliquippa, Rochester, and Beaver Falls. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rochester Borough Police Department at 724-775-1100.

