Chubbuck, ID

Special Easter egg hunts are no yolk for area kids

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST IDAHO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idahoans in Fremont and Chubbuck provided special-needs children and adults a way to celebrate Easter. Events were held at the Portneuf district library and South Fremont Junior High. The children and adults who were handicapped, visually or auditorially impaired were able to attend....

