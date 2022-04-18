Adult man killed, three youths shot in Centennial Neighborhood

No suspect arrested after Portland Police respond to Easter night shooting; surviving youths transported to hospitals.

An Easter night shooting in Gresham's Centennial Neighborhood left one man dead and another three juvenile males suffering gunshot wounds.

At 8:43 p.m. Sunday, April 17, Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue. All three surviving youth victims were transported to local hospitals. One has life-threatening injuries while the other two are expected to recover.

If anyone has information about the shooting contact Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0696.