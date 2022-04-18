‘Still in shock’: Woman attacked, carjacked in CVS parking lot on Easter, police say

CHARLOTTE — A 62-year-old woman was hurt after being attacked and carjacked in a south Charlotte CVS parking lot just after noon on Easter, according to police.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report said the incident happened at the Providence Road store.

The victim told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson that it was the last place she expected it to happen, especially in broad daylight.

Mila Kalashnik told officers that the person stole everything, including her SUV, purse, wallet, phone and six Easter baskets.

“I heard the stories, but I never realized it might happen to me,” Kalashnik said.

Kalashnik was taken to a local hospital for her injuries from the attack. She was left her with bruises, a concussion and staples in her head.

“I don’t think next time I will go alone somewhere. It’s just so scary,” she said.

Kalashnik said she was loading Easter baskets for her grandchildren in her car, when she said a man in his 20s or early 30s walked up to her.

“He didn’t look like an attacker. He was calm and confident, and he looked like he was doing his job,” she said. “He pushed me on the ground and I was still fighting, holding on to my car keys, so he turned and grabbed them. With my car keys holding, I said, ‘Oh no, stop. Help, Help,’ and I started screaming but no one heard me.”

She found the strength afterwards to run into the store for help.

Kalashnik is out of the hospital recovering at home, but may need surgery.

“I think I’m still in shock,” she said.

She hopes the news of her tragedy comes as a warning for others.

“I want ... people living in Charlotte to be aware it might happen when you least expect it,” she said.

Kalashnik said she does not know her attacker. No arrests have been made at this point.

She said police tracked her phone more than 30 miles away in Gastonia. Her SUV and the rest of her belongings are still missing. Her vehicle is a silver Toyota 4-Runner with front-end damage from a previous crash.

A representative with CVS said the drugstore is cooperating with investigators.

