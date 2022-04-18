Bears sign TE James O'Shaughnessy to 1-year deal

The Chicago Bears added another veteran tight end in James O’Shaughnessy, who signed a one-year deal with the team on Monday.

O’Shaughnessy, a former fifth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, has played seven NFL seasons with the Chiefs (2015-16) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-21). During that span, he has 112 catches for 1,108 yards and three touchdowns.

There’s an obvious connection between O’Shaughnessy and new Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who was a college scouting director in Kansas City when the Chiefs drafted O’Shaughnessy.

Last season, O’Shaughnessy played just seven games after sustaining an ankle injury. He caught 24 passes for 244 yards.

The Bears are getting another homegrown Chicago native in O’Shaughnessy, who grew up in Naperville and attended Illinois State University.

O’Shaughnessy joins a tight ends room led by third-year pro Cole Kmet, as well Jesper Horsted and fellow newcomer Ryan Griffin.