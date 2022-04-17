ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Easter egg hunts are no yolk for area kids

By Seth Ratliff
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
EAST IDAHO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idahoans in Fremont and Chubbuck provided special-needs children and adults a way to celebrate Easter.

Events were held at the Portneuf district library and South Fremont Junior High.

The children and adults who were handicapped, visually or auditorially impaired were able to attend.

The goal of each hunt was to include the whole community in this annual Easter tradition.

"We started this several years ago," Portneuf District Librarian Amanda Bowden said. "Because we noticed that there was a need in the community for an egg hunt like this that was more accessible for every child of every ability."

Today marked the fifth annual event for Portneuf district library and the fourth held by Fremont county search and rescue.

Organizers from Fremont county say the event gets better every year.

"The first year we did it, there was so much reward in it for us to see the kids just get out and be part of this," Fremont County Search and Rescue Commander Justin Liebert said. "And so we've been trying to build it every year, but it's kind of the same reward. It's just kind of a beautiful thing. It really is. The just to watch these kids light up."

Each event had special appearances from the Easter bunny or other Easter-themed characters.

Organizers are planning for even bigger hunts next year.

