Margaritaville announces first Margaritaville Resort Village to debut in Poconos

Margaritaville, the global lifestyle brand synonymous with fun and escapism, announces the first Margaritaville Resort Village. Located in the Pocono Mountains, the destination development will begin construction in 2023 with a projected opening of mid-2024.

“As the ultimate family destination for over eight decades, the natural beauty of the Pocono Mountains has offered a retreat for those in search of fun, relaxation, and a backdrop of lakes and mountains. In Margaritaville, we are known for our sense of escapism and look forward to bringing our vacation lifestyle to the area with the first Margaritaville Resort Village,” said Jim Wiseman, President of Development at Margaritaville. “With diverse places to stay, activities for all ages, and memorable experiences, we’re proud to bring new jobs to the community and welcome new visitors to our state of mind.”

Features of Margaritaville Resort Village include:

• Margaritaville Hotel Pocono Mountains will pay homage to the original Pocono Manor built in 1902, providing wilderness gardens, unique restaurants, swimming pools, endless activities, and live entertainment. The LandShark Bar & Grill, adjacent to the hotel, will offer beautiful views of two states and embody the charm of the Poconos.

• Camp Margaritaville, the brand’s luxury camping and entertainment destination, will offer a variety of camping opportunities including RV and Super Premium RV sites and Cabins as well as a Margaritaville Retail Store, Fins Up Fitness Center, Cheeseburger in Paradise Restaurant, Fin City Game Room, and a 5 o’Clock Somewhere Swim-Up Bar. Additionally, the RV resort will have pickleball courts, a Parakeets Kids Club, and a Barkaritaville Dog Park. The highlight: RV Suites with their own golf cart, covered charging station, hot tub, hammock, fire pit, Adirondack chairs, and covered “living room.”

• Inspired by the historic rustic cabins found in the area, Tiny Homes Bungalows will have a cabin-feel and boast stone fire pits and country patios, providing travelers with the ultimate mountain living vibe. For those looking for a “forever” vacation, Townhomes, within walking distance of the hotel, will provide every amenity needed for guests staying a week, a month, or longer. In addition, there will be approximately 1000 “build for rent” cottages in the village.

• To embrace winter, dedicated attractions including the LandShark Tube Slide Runs and License to Chill Ice Pond, with an ice bar and coffee & hot chocolate stand, will be perfect for families looking for a little cold-weather fun. Surrounding the pond, a Winter Market will feature stands and shops with gifts, bakery goods, and crafts.

• “Margaritaville and JEMB Realty have been great partners in Atlantic City since 2013 with the Margaritaville Restaurant, 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, and LandShark Bar & Grill on the beach at the Resorts Casino & Hotel. We look forward to bringing the same energy and excitement to the Poconos,” said Morris Bailey, CEO and Chairman of JEMB Realty Corp.