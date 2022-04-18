ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Live stream schedule for Zurich Classic, DIO Implant LA Open and more

By Golf Channel Digital
Golf Channel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). All events on Golf Channel unless otherwise noted. Monday. 3-6PM: PGA Professional Championship,...

golfmagic.com

Rickie Fowler enters US Open Monday qualifier following RBC Heritage missed cut

Rickie Fowler has entered a Monday qualifier for the US Open to be held at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Golf and Country Club in Ohio. Fowler also entered a Monday qualifier to get into the 2021 US Open as well, but he missed out on the event at Torrey Pines for the first time since 2010.
GOLF
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Jordan Spieth, Wife

On Sunday, Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. It’s his 13th PGA Tour title of his career and second straight victory on Easter Sunday. What made this victory for Spieth so special was that it’s his first as a father. Once he...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth’s Win On Sunday

After a rough showing at the Masters, Jordan Spieth bounced back in dramatic fashion Sunday by winning the RBC Heritage. The 28-year-old shot 13-under but it still took a playoff with Patrick Cantlay and a long missed put for Spieth to take it home. The golf world reacted to the...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth claims 2022 RBC Heritage via playoff with Patrick Cantlay for first win as a father

Even the best putters go through stretches where the hole looks small. Jordan Spieth admitted to feeling that way on Saturday. But winners know how to win, and on Sunday along the marshy shore of Calibogue Sound Spieth proved that he still knows how to find a way to close and collect the trophy, Tartan jacket and the seven-figure check that came with it (and pushed his career earnings over $50 million).
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth classily keeps promise to sign autographs for fans after winning RBC Heritage playoff

Jordan Spieth’s latest win was a thrilling one, a playoff win over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head. That win also showed how classy the star golfer is, thanks to two videos captured by the PGA Tour: After Spieth finished his round, he went out to fans waiting for his autograph and told them he had to wait to see if he’d be involved in a playoff, so he promised he’d come back, even if he won or not.
GOLF
Golf Digest

After bogey at 17, Hyo Joo Kim recovers to win Lotte Championship

Hyo Joo Kim made the finish to her fifth career LPGA win more stressful than it needed to be Saturday at the Lotte Championship presented by Hoakalei. A bogey at the 17th shrunk her three-shot lead at the start of the round to one over Hinako Shibuno. But Kim recovered immediately, taking advantage of the par-5 18th with a birdie. She finished at one-under 71 for the round and 11-under 277 for the tournament, two shots ahead of Shibuno.
EWA BEACH, HI
Golf Channel

OWGR update: Jordan Spieth back inside top 10 after RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth has returned to the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking after his win Sunday at Harbour Town. The 13-time PGA Tour winner, who has spent 26 weeks at No. 1 in his career, was last inside the top 10 in the world rankings for one week last October. Before that, he hadn't been ranked in the top 10 since after the 2018 BMW Championship.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Watch: Jordan Spieth makes two eagles in first five holes Sunday at RBC

Jordan Spieth’s third round at the RBC Heritage included a tough finish, but he made up for it, and then some, in the first five holes of Sunday’s final round. After a par at the first, Spieth holed out for eagle from a greenside bunker at the par-5 second to reach 10 under par.
GOLF
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM Golf: PGA Tour Tournament Prize Money Payout List For 2022

Golf is in a good place with purses up $100 million overall from 2021 (totaling $1.5 billion in 2022) and there’s some real parity on the PGA Tour. This makes for some tough calls for golf betting each week. But at the same time, it makes for some exciting weekends with several tournaments coming down to the back nine on Sunday.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Jordan Spieth Drives Titleist to Victory at the 2022 RBC Heritage

On Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links, Jordan Spieth produced a 5-under par 66 and then beat Patrick Cantlay on the first playoff hole to claim victory at the RBC Heritage. Spieth’s final day at the iconic Pete Dye design included two eagles and three birdies against just two bogeys en route to a four-day total of 13-under par.
GOLF
Golf Channel

ANWA champion Anna Davis to play L.A.-area LPGA event

Anna Davis, the 16-year-old who recently captured the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, will compete next week in her first LPGA event. Tournament organizers for the Palos Verdes Championship presented by Bank of America announced Monday that Davis has received a sponsor exemption into the new event, scheduled for April 28-May 1 at Palos Verdes Golf Club in California.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Dylan Frittelli hits ball hanging in moss, then gets penalized

Dylan Frittelli thought he had made the par of his life. As it turns out, it ended up being the double bogey of his life. Frittelli found himself in a spot of bother after yanking his tee shot left on the par-4 sixth hole Sunday at the RBC Heritage. Shockingly, his tee ball came to "rest" in some hanging moss, about 6 feet above the ground.
GOLF
CBS DFW

'Big D' represented in Hilton Head as Spieth wins RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Thinking he might have a chance for a playoff, Dallas' own Jordan Spieth rolled in a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole in regulation. He made an even bigger shot at Habour Town's signature hole in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage.Spieth's 56-foot shot from a greenside bunker stopped 7 inches away and he beat Patrick Cantlay with a tap-in par Sunday on the lighthouse hole for his 13th career PGA Tour title — and second straight on Easter Sunday.Sometimes, Spieth said, there's a tournament where you feel you've played well, yet not...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Golf.com

2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday

The 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans begins Thursday, April 21, in Avondale, La. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. He’s back. No, not Tiger Woods, but the one player who has looked like Tiger of old over the past two months: Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 1 and newly-minted Masters champion is making his first start since slipping on the green jacket at Augusta. But the Zurich is a team event, so he won’t be doing it alone.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

