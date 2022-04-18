ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Summer Boost NYC: City expanding programs to charter students with $50M from Bloomberg

ABCNY
ABCNY
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32MnIh_0fCaEDe500

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is committing $50 million to help charter schools create their own summer programs for extra instruction, separate from city's Summer Rising effort.

Bloomberg and Mayor Eric Adams announced the launch of "Summer Boost NYC," a new Bloomberg Philanthropies program that will support summer learning at public charter schools in New York City for approximately 25,000 kindergarten through eighth-grade students who have fallen behind and face significant learning gaps that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For two years, in-person learning disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying social- and health-related effects have resulted in significant learning loss, particularly for students of color from low-income families.

"Whether at a district school or a charter school, every young person should be invested in, and this $50 million investment will do just that," Adams said. "Many of our sons and daughters had disrupted learning during the past two years because of the pandemic and deserve an opportunity to learn during the summer. This investment will give young New Yorkers in the program the chance to grow, to learn, and to explore their talents and imagination. I want to thank Michael Bloomberg and Bloomberg Philanthropies for creating the Summer Boost NYC program, continuing to make massive investments in our children, and showing an entire nation how to make our schools work for everyone. With their support, we are ensuring no young person is left behind."

RELATED | NYC Mayor Eric Adams talks about his first 100 days in office on Eyewitness News

In his first 100 days, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has faced incredible challenges: The coronavirus pandemic, a challenging economic recovery, increasing homelessness, and rising gun violence on city streets.

Bloomberg Philanthropies will be evaluating charter school applications, which begin Monday, and the bulk of charter schools are expected to be approved.

"After two years of school closures and inadequate remote instruction, students across the U.S. have suffered unprecedented learning loss," Bloomberg said. "The harm has fallen heaviest on the children who were already too far behind, especially low-income Black and Latino students. That could have devastating effects on their chances for graduating high school and going to college or beginning a career. Mayor Adams and Chancellor Banks deserve credit for recognizing the crisis and taking immediate action by expanding Summer Rising across the city. The private sector and philanthropic groups also have a duty to step in and do what they can to help get kids back on track. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. This summer is a valuable opportunity to make up for lost ground, and we're not going to let it slip by."

A private study from McKinsey found that the pandemic fed the ongoing educational crisis already facing many students of color from low-income families in New York City.

Experts say that unless urgent action is taken, some of these students may never catch up and their future higher education, employment, and wage-earning opportunities will be severely impacted.

"It is essential that every child in New York City has a safe and supportive place to grow this summer," Schools Chancellor David Banks said. "I thank Mayor Bloomberg and Bloomberg Philanthropies for their generosity and for helping to lift up our youngest New Yorkers."

Recently, New York City expanded its Summer Rising program for 2022 and now serves 110,000 students in grades K-8, up more than 10% from last year.

RELATED | NYC unveils 'supercharged' Summer Rising program

New York City is expanding its Summer Rising school and recreation program, allowing more than 100,000 students to attend.

Summer Boost NYC builds on the city's Summer Rising initiative by aiming to support students at charter schools - which 14% of New York City public school students attend - expanding the summer school programs to more than 135,000 students.

For more information, visit SummerBoostNYC.org .

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

New York City population dwindles by more than 300,000 last year

(The Center Square) – New York City saw a population decline of more than 300,000 people over a 12-month span ending July 1, 2021, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The city’s population fell by 305,665 people or 3.5 percent. As The Empire Center noted,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
Rolling Stone

Trump Sees New York Subway Shooting as Opportunity to Whine About Financial Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Sixteen people were injured, 10 from gunshot wounds, last Tuesday morning after a man named Frank James allegedly opened fire in the New York City subway. The news of the attack and images of its bloody aftermath horrified New Yorkers. Donald Trump, no longer a New Yorker, took it as an opportunity to attack New York Attorney General Letitia James for investigating the Trump Organization’s financial practices. “With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bloomberg
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Bloomberg Philanthropies#Mayor Bloomberg#Summer School#New Yorkers#Summer Boost Nyc
Daily Mail

Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi declares Republicans 'The Party of White Supremacy' and claims conservative efforts to limit teaching of critical race theory are really 'grooming' children to become racist

A professor at Boston University called Republicans 'the party of white supremacy' and not the 'party of parents,' despite the GOP 'branding' themselves as such. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University's Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities and Director of the Center for Antiracist Research, took aim at the GOP in an op-ed for The Atlantic, citing Republican opposition to critical race theory as a reason why they're 'clearly' not the party of parents.
EDUCATION
KOMO News

Schumer announces $22 million in funding for New York state community projects

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (WRGB) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Monday touting $22 million in funding for various projects in New York state. Schumer joined local leaders at the Blake Annex, which is a shared workspace for non-profits. Schumer says he has secured federal funds for overall expansion classroom space there.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Five New Yorkers to split $50k reward for tips that led to Brooklyn subway shooting suspect’s arrest

Five New Yorkers will split a $50,000 reward after they sent in tips that helped lead to the capture of the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect.Officials announced that the five tipsters, who have not been publicly named, will be given an equal $10,000 share of the reward money following the arrest of accused terrorist Frank James in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.Mr James, 62, is accused of carrying out a premeditated terrorist attack on a subway in the Sunset Park neighbourhood of Brooklyn during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.The suspect, who has ties to New York City, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Wisconsin and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Reveals New Details About Summer Programming, Job Opportunities In City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia on Monday announced new details about summer programming and job opportunities in the city. City leaders held a news conference at City Hall on Monday afternoon. Activities include summer camps at rec centers, programs at the library, and swim lessons at pools. “These types of activities are lifelines for our kids and we believe that keeping children and youth engaged in dynamic summer experiences will help keep them safe and help reduce community violence,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. For more details on summer programming in the city, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Verge

Kamala Harris to announce US will no longer conduct anti-satellite tests

This evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that the United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite, or ASAT, missile tests — the practice of using ground-based missiles to destroy satellites in orbit around Earth. Harris is challenging other countries to make the same commitment and establish this policy as a new “norm of responsible behavior in space.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy