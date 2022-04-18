ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Northeast storm to bring spring snow to some areas

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 1 day ago

A strong and potentially disruptive storm could deliver up to a foot of snow, heavy rain, and fierce winds across the Northeast.

Despite the calendar showing a mid-April date, heavy, accumulating snow is most likely to fall across interior portions of the Northeast in the mountains from Pennsylvania to New England.

Winter weather advisories stretched from West Virginia to parts of New England on Monday morning while winter storm warnings were in place from northeastern Pennsylvania through much of interior New York.

"A strengthening storm along the mid-Atlantic coast, combined with an approaching cold front, will bring another punch of wintry weather to the Northeast and New England early this week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary.

Rain will spread northward along the mid-Atlantic coast with a wet Monday evening rush hour forecast for New York City as thunderstorms rumble in southeastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina, forecasters say. Meanwhile, snow and rain are anticipated across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, with this wintry mix falling in cities such as Pittsburgh and Erie, Pennsylvania.

"With unseasonably chilly air already in place ahead of the arrival of these systems, atmospheric conditions will be favorable for the return of snow across interior portions of the region, especially for higher elevations such from the Poconos and Catskills to the Adirondacks and Green and White Mountains," Sadvary said. Not only is snow on the way for these mountain areas, but the snow will pile up and bring a heavy accumulation.

As temperatures drop from Monday night to Tuesday, snow will become more widespread across the region as it spreads from the Ohio Valley to northern New England.

A band of wet, heavy snow will set up over eastern and north-central Pennsylvania, upstate New York and northwestern New England. This wall of snow has the potential to produce snowfall rates of up to 2 or even 3 inches per hour that can cling to trees and power lines and raise the risk of large limbs bending and breaking. Power outages and blocked roads could become extensive over the higher terrain.

"Snowfall rates this high will can lead to rapidly deteriorating road conditions," warned Sadvary. Despite the snow falling so late in the season, an accumulation on some roads is likely, and that can lead to wintry travel conditions over the higher elevations.

"Portions of northeastern Pennsylvania and eastern New York, outside of the valleys, could end up with as much as half a foot of snow," said Sadvary.

"The highest totals, however, will be limited to the highest elevations of the Catskills and Adirondacks, where up to a foot or more can accumulate with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 24 inches."

Rain, however, is anticipated for locations closer to the Atlantic coast. Many Interstate 95 cities are at risk of a period of urban flooding from Philadelphia to Portland, Maine.

Meteorologists say those planning to travel through these areas on Monday night and Tuesday should allow some extra time on the trip due to possible inclement conditions. Not only can the snow make some roads slippery and snow-covered in the higher elevations, but the visibility in the heaviest snow can become extremely low and dangerous for motorists traveling at highway speeds.

Since winds are forecast to flip from the east and southeast to the west with the storm, the system may not fit the mold for a true nor'easter. A nor'easter typically brings an extended period of winds from the northeast.

Strong winds are still anticipated and can bring added hazards to parts of the region. Gusts across Long Island and the New England coast may potentially reach 50 mph or greater for a time.

Temperatures will take a major plunge as well due to this potent storm. Lows will be in the 30s for most of the region on Monday night, with 40s forecast along the Atlantic coast.

After New York City hit 73 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, over 10 degrees above average for this time of year, the storm is forecast to prevent temperatures from rising past the lower 50s instead through Tuesday.

For people fretting over the weather whiplash early this week, warmth typical of spring will make a strong comeback in a few days.

Turn to Eyewitness News for updates on the forecast from Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Jeff Smith and Brittany Bell. Get more on the storm at
AccuWeather.com .

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

AccuTrack Radar New York City view

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app .

Follow
Lee Goldberg , Sam Champion , Brittany Bell , and Jeff Smith on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afOdp_0fCaE5fW00

Share your weather photos and videos , and Eyewitness News may show them on TV or any of our digital and social platforms

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds. A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.
RAPID CITY, SD
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Maine, NY
City
Portland, NY
State
Maine State
State
West Virginia State
City
Philadelphia, NY
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Bell
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Snow#Heavy Snow#Winter Storm#Heavy Rain#Catskills#Extreme Weather#Accuweather
FOX40

Second storm in 3 days coming to Northern California

(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state. This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster. A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy