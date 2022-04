Two students from Delaware City Schools will head to the 2022 Ohio Regional Spelling Bee this weekend at Ohio University in Athens. The students are Josiah Aryee, a third grader at Woodward Elementary School, and Jorja Murphy, a fifth grader at Conger Elementary School. After winning their school spelling bees in February, both students were required to take an online spelling test to qualify for the regional competition.

ATHENS, OH ・ 24 DAYS AGO