ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Spring Golf Card Available April 22nd

By Ken Peiffer
Eagle 102.3
Eagle 102.3
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Townsquare Media's 2022 Spring Golf Card will go on sale at 9:00am on April 22nd. Get 18 holes of golf...

eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque’s Cable Car Climb is a Fun Time

For Dubuquers, one sure sign of spring is the opening of the Fenelon Place Elevator on April 1. Also locally known locally as the Fourth Street Elevator, the cable cars moving up and down Dubuque's steep bluff signal the summer season is coming soon. The historic landmark has been carrying...
Eagle 102.3

Annual Dubuque County Fair Breakfast Sunday April 10

Great Food, Great company and Great Auction items...all waiting for your this Sunday April 10th as the Dubuque County Fairgrounds hosts their annual Blue Ribbon Breakfast and Auction. Enjoy scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, potatoes, fresh fruit and more. All for just $9.00 for adults. $5 for kist age 5-11. 4...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque Chamber Kicks Off Spring with Several Events

Justine Paradiso, VP of Programs & Events for Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, stopped in on Tuesday morning to discuss some huge events the Chamber will be holding and/or participating in for the month of April. Sooner or later, the weather will warm. Either way, Justine and the Chamber are...
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Cuba City, WI
City
Platteville, WI
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dubuque, IA
City
Manchester, IA
Cuba City, WI
Sports
Dubuque, IA
Sports
City
Lena, WI
Eagle 102.3

ZZ Top Returns to Five Flags in Dubuque

Iconic rock & roll band ZZ TOP will return to Dubuque’s Five Flags Center for the first time in nearly 15 years as part of their ‘Raw Whisky’ Tour this summer. The August 23 concert will also feature special guest Gov’t Mule. Tickets to see ZZ TOP at Five Flags Center go on sale this Friday morning at 10:00 AM at the Five Flags Box Office or online via Ticketmaster. Members of the Five Flags Email Club have already received details about a special presale happening on Thursday.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Viking Mississippi Cruise Heads to Dubuque This Summer

Netflix's show Vikings just got very real for Dubuquers. Well, sort of. A massive, 386-passenger cruise-ship, known as the "Viking Mississippi," is set to make ten stops in the Port of Dubuque this summer. An exact date is unknown at this time, but local businesses are already preparing for its arrival.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Small Town Spotlight: Elizabeth, IL

This Small Town Spotlight is on Elizabeth, Illinois - The Heart of JoDavies County. Located 30 miles east of Dubuque and 15 miles from Galena along Hwy 20. villageofelizabethil.co. Discover Elizabeth, Illinois - For many travelers along Highway 20, the town is often a quick pass-through when going to and...
ELIZABETH, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dubuque Spring Golf Card#Townsquare Media#Wi Fillmore Fairways#Ia Hart Ridge Golf Course
Eagle 102.3

See Historic Galena Transform into a Winter Wonderland

Dubuque and the tri-states woke up to a severe spring snowstorm on Saturday. The storm provided a stunning winter's farewell just two weeks into spring—the three-plus inches of snow accumulation blanketed the landscape from Balltown to Bellevue and Dyersville to Dickeyville. Galena, Illinois, saw significant early morning snow, so...
GALENA, IL
Eagle 102.3

Awesome eBay Collectibles from Dubuque

Shopping for collectibles on eBay is akin to scavenging at a flea market or yard sale. But is it a shopping stroll down memory lane or eBay's nostalgic rabbit hole?. But who doesn't enjoy a good old-fashioned trip down memory lane searching for a newly minted souvenir? I do, and the occasional online search for a trove of treasures is an innocent way to pass a few minutes or perhaps even hours.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Sundown Mountain Swapping Snow for Songs May 28th

Is the snow done!? That’s a serious question, but I guess it’s pretty typical for April in Iowa. Well with the end of snow (maybe) that sees the close of the skiing and snowboarding season for the patrons of Sundown Mountain Resort. Rest assured though, there is one more awesome reason coming from them to get out and enjoy spring on the mountain!
MUSIC
94.1 KRNA

Iowa’s Last Greyhound Park Begins It’s Final Season

This past Saturday marked the beginning of the final season of greyhound racing at a facility in Iowa. The dogs will run at Dubuque's Iowa Greyhound Park through May 15th. Then it will shut its doors for good, ending greyhound racing in the state of Iowa, according to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle 102.3

America’s Most Celebrated “Helpful Place” Opening in Peosta

Friday April 22nd through Sunday April 24th, come enjoy the grand opening celebration of the new Steve’s Ace Home & Garden in Peosta. Throughout the weekend there will be live music, caricature drawings, a bounce house, giveaways, special pricing, and loads more! Bring the family; stop by early to be one of 300 kids through the door to receive a special prize on Saturday, April 23rd. There will also be a guest appearance by Ace Hardware All-Star, Nile Kron and his family. Nile is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and donations during the grand opening will directly benefit the local hospital.
PEOSTA, IA
Eagle 102.3

Let’s Play Donkey Kong in Downtown Dubuque

The Red Barron ruled Dubuque's Kennedy Mall during the 70s with its loft of pinball machines and an array of arcade games. By the early 80s, video games became slightly more sophisticated and ubiquitous at grocery stores and gas stations around town. I pumped half my paper route money into...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque’s Favorite Donut Shop for 50 Years

Dubuquers have been loving Donut Boy since 1971. For me, this little Asbury Road donut shop has been a part of my existence for as long as I can remember. It was one of the go-to family spots after church or delivering the Sunday paper with my old man. Sitting on those little counter stools was my happy place, reading the comics while devouring a Persian donut and drinking chocolate milk with my dad and brothers.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

What Are You Having?: The Highest Rated Beers in Iowa

A recent "Eat This, Not That!" article said that Budweiser had earned the title of "Most Popular Beer" in Iowa. Eight years ago, it was Busch Light's to lose, according to a study. These studies are generally pretty broad and a little ambiguous in their methodology. With that in mind,...
IOWA STATE
Eagle 102.3

Trying to Get to Chicago? You Have Many Options

Chicago will always be in my blood. I was born and raised about 20 miles west, and it never took a lot of coordinating to buzz up there for a day with friends or family. It's a city of big shoulders but also a big heart. Anthony Bourdain said it best: "Chicago is a town, a city that doesn’t ever have to measure itself against any other city. Other places have to measure themselves against it."
CHICAGO, IL
Eagle 102.3

Eagle Point Park Opens for Summer on Saturday, May 7th

Eagle Point Park will officially open for the season starting Saturday, May 7, 2022. However, with a break in the overcast sky today, it was the perfect excuse to enjoy the scenery while checking on the park's condition before opening day. The sprawling 164-acre crown jewel of the Dubuque public...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

ZZ Top is Coming Back to Eastern Iowa This Summer

One of Classic Rock's most recognized names and sounds has apparently decided that they like us here in Iowa as they announce their third Eastern Iowa tour stop in a little over a year. ZZ Top is going to be stopping by Dubuque as part of their tour through the...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

The HYPE! Heads to Q Casino’s Showroom in May!

Q Casino, the non-profit casino owned by the City of Dubuque, continues what is shaping up to be a rockin' spring and summer. They've announced that the rock band The HYPE! will be taking the stage at the Q Showroom on Friday, May 20!. Birthed by its members who yearned...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, IA
987
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy