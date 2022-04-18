ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

13-Year-Old Boy Missing from Lansing Since April 11, 2022

By Lacy James
 1 day ago
Lansing police are asking for help locating a boy missing since Monday, April 11, 2022. Police in Lansing are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. De’Marion Jones was...

Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
Cleveland.com

Two teens charged in fatal shooting of 13-year-old Euclid boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two teenagers are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old Euclid boy. Prosecutors filed charges in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court against a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy. Neither are in police custody and warrants have been issued for their arrests. Cleveland.com and The...
EUCLID, OH
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Missing man found dead

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing man that has not been seen since last Thursday has been found dead, according to the Enterprise Police Department. The Hinds County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi alerted EPD That the missing person, Richard Bradley Galligan, was deceased. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and...
ENTERPRISE, AL
Oxygen

Mother, Sons Arrested In Connection With 2018 Murder Of Man Found In A Michigan Lake

A mother and her two sons are in custody after authorities connected them to the 2018 murder of a man found in a lake. Michigan brothers Angel Jose Alvarez, 22, and Juan Diego Hernandez, 27 – along with their mother Guadalupe Davila-Rodriguez, 46 – were arrested on Friday for their roles in the murder of Emilio Valdez, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Valdez, 20, was shot to death and dumped in Osmun Lake in Pontiac, Michigan, nearly four years ago, authorities say.
PONTIAC, MI
Lansing, MI
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

