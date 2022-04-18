ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why consider the Dow transports when they point to a slowing economy? Because these 7 stocks are cheap

By Philip van Doorn
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APIkK_0fCZuGil00
Getty Images

The Dow Jones Transportation Average has long been considered a good forward indicator of the direction of the U.S. economy. With early signs that an economic slowdown is coming, this might be an obvious portion of the stock market to avoid.

Then again, this group of 20 stocks includes four that are both expected to be profitable this year and grow earnings at a double-digit pace through 2024. It also includes some bargain stocks, especially if you believe the dark days of the pandemic are behind us.

The transportation warning

First, here’s a chart showing total returns (with dividend reinvested) for the Dow Jones Transportation Average

DJT,

-0.31%

, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.11%

and the S&P 500

SPX,

-0.02%

this year through April 14:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQ8NR_0fCZuGil00
FactSet

The Dow Transports have been bringing up the rear. Following a 5% drop for the Dow Transports on April 1, a day when the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were up, Mark Hulbert called the action a “bad omen.” He cited government data correlating poor performance among transportation stocks with economic slowdowns over succeeding months.

Along with this year’s weak showing for the Dow Transports, consumer and wholesale price increases were at 40-year highs in March, and the Federal Reserve is expected to accelerate its interest-rate increases and begin reducing its bond holdings soon to counter inflation. Rising rates have given home builders the jitters, and it remains to be seen if the Fed’s moves will cause a recession or lead to a “soft landing” for the economy.

The case for (some of the) Dow Transports

To screen the Dow Jones Transportation Average, we began with the entire list of 20 stocks and consensus 2022 estimates for earnings per share, among analysts polled by FactSet. A baseline of 2022 may be more useful than a 2021 starting point, because of the pandemic-induced turmoil for airlines and the supply squeezes that affected other industries.

Here are the 20 stocks in the Dow Jones Transportation Average, sorted by industry and then alphabetically, with projected compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for earnings per share through 2024:

Company Ticker Industry Estimated EPS – 2022 Estimated EPS – 2023 Estimated EPS – 2024 Two-year estimated EPS CAGR Price/ 2024 EPS estimate

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. CHRW Air Freight/ Couriers $6.35 $5.78 $5.95 -3.2% 17.4

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL Airlines -$3.44 $1.57 $3.63 N/A 5.2

United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL Airlines -$2.52 $6.26 $8.80 N/A 5.1

CSX Corp. Railroads $1.79 $1.96 $2.15 9.6% 16.3

Source: FactSet

Click on the tickers for more about each company.

Click here for Tomi Kilgore’s detailed guide to the wealth of information available for free on the MarketWatch quote page.

The estimates are for calendar years, because some companies have fiscal years that don’t match the calendar. For example, FedEx Corp.’s fiscal year ends on May 31.

Some notes about the data:

  • Among the 20 stocks, American Air Lines Group Inc.
  • AAL,
  • -2.42%
  • , JetBlue Airways Corp.
  • JBLU,
  • -0.94%
  • and United Airlines Holdings Inc.
  • UAL,
  • -2.57%
  • are expected to show net losses for 2022, so there are no EPS CGAR figures in the table.
  • Among companies expected to be profitable this year, four — Alaska Air Group Inc.
  • ALK,
  • -0.46%
  • , Delta Air Lines Inc.
  • DAL,
  • -0.54%
  • , Southwest Airlines Co.
  • LUV,
  • -1.07%
  • and Kirby Corp.
  • KEX,
  • +0.21%
  • — are expected to show double-digit EPS CAGR through 2024.
  • Among the 20 stocks, seven trade for 8.0 times consensus 2024 EPS estimates or lower. These include all the airline stocks except for Southwest, along with FedEx Corp.
  • FDX,
  • -1.21%
  • and Ryder System Inc.
  • R,
  • +0.59%
  • . In comparison, the S&P 500 trades for 16 times its weighted aggregate consensus 2024 EPS estimate.
  • Note that a low valuation to expected earnings means a good number of investors aren’t (or aren’t yet) confident about a company’s prospects or those of its industry.

Any stock screen has its limitations and should only serve as a starting point for your own research.

Don’t miss: Inflation is raging, but these 16 companies have pricing power

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow jumps 150 points on gains for shares of Travelers, Chevron

Buoyed by strong returns for shares of Travelers and Chevron, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up Friday. Shares of Travelers. closed 152 points, or 0.4%, higher. Travelers's shares climbed $3.48 (1.9%) while those of Chevron climbed $3.01 (1.8%), combining for an approximately 43-point bump for the Dow. IBM. IBM,
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hulbert
Motley Fool

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Buying top stocks on dips is one of the best ways to make money in the stock market. Stocks like Upstart and Teladoc Health have crashed, but their growth potential seems intact. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Stock#U S Economy#Spx#The Dow Transports#The Federal Reserve
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $23.11 million before the opening bell. Bank of America shares gained 0.2% to $37.65 in after-hours trading. DiDi Global Inc....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip as bond yields rise, BofA up on strong consumer lending

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures down: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.28%, Nasdaq 0.37%. April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dipped on Monday as Treasury yields continued to rise in expectation of a tighter monetary policy, while Bank of America wrapped up earnings from Wall Street lenders with a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Confidently Buy After a Market Downturn

Buying market-leading companies at cheap prices is a smart idea. Both Chipotle and Domino’s Pizza have jumped head-first into the digital space, and they are succeeding. Waste Management is a leader in an industry that will be around for years, if not decades. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stocks, 10-year Treasury yield rise, Tesla's new factory

Coverage for this event has ended. S&P back above 4,500 level as stocks see broad rally. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led a broad rally on Wall Street that lifted the S&P 500 back above 4,500 - last hit in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also tacked on over 254 points.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow jumps 225 points on gains in Nike, JPMorgan Chase shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Tuesday morning with shares of Nike and JPMorgan Chase leading the way for the price-weighted average. Shares of Nike. have contributed to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow. DJIA,. +0.68%. was most recently trading 225 points higher (0.7%). Nike's shares are up...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Why cheap debt is still bullish for the stock market, according to Credit Suisse

That’s the rough math behind a bullish case for stocks outlined by Credit Suisse’s Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist, in a Monday client note. To illustrate his point, Golub took the biggest BBB bracket of U.S. companies with investment-grade credit ratings and outlined why current 2.2% bond spreads, plus the roughly 2.1% yield on 10-year Treasury.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

131K+
Followers
25K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy