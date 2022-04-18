Peterson scores first hole-in-one

Jordan Spieth’s third round at the RBC Heritage included a tough finish, but he made up for it, and then some, in the first five holes of Sunday’s final round. After a par at the first, Spieth holed out for eagle from a greenside bunker at the par-5 second to reach 10 under par.
John Daly II has played exactly one tournament for the University of Arkansas and posted just a single round under par during that event, but that didn’t stop the freshman from signing a name, image, likeness deal with Hooters, an agreement that was announced on Tuesday. The son of...
On Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links, Jordan Spieth produced a 5-under par 66 and then beat Patrick Cantlay on the first playoff hole to claim victory at the RBC Heritage. Spieth’s final day at the iconic Pete Dye design included two eagles and three birdies against just two bogeys en route to a four-day total of 13-under par.
The Ames girls golf team won four relays and placed second in the team standings at the Jim Duea Invitational Saturday in Ames.
The Little Cyclones scored 127 points to trail only the 160 points by Waukee Northwest out of 10 schools competing at the meet.
...
Jordan Spieth could have had a ton of regret for missing an 18-inch putt Saturday at the RBC Heritage. A Sunday 66, however, erased that gaffe, and after outlasting Patrick Cantlay on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff, Spieth had a win on a Sunday with a leader board loaded with contenders.
The holy grail in golf is often thought of as securing the ever illusive score of 59. But this Australian golfer decided to go a few better and signed for a round of 15-under par. That is a 15 (!) under par 57 if you did a double take. His...
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the PGA Tour's lone official team event. There are 160 players competing in two-man teams. PGA Tour players get to choose their partners as long as they have some kind of status or can receive a sponsor exemption. The teams will play better...
Like the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the annual trip to New Orleans is a great change of pace. The PGA Tour is headed to TPC Louisiana for the Zurich Classic, a team event where the format of play rotates between best ball and alternate shot. Rounds 1 and 3: Best...
Morgan Hoffmann returned to competitive action this week at the RBC Heritage, two-and-a-half years after his last appearance at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children Open, and the golf world was more than interested to see how he got on. Diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy at the end of 2017,...
The newest World number 1 and Masters winner, Scottie Scheffler is having some light-hearted fun with the illustrious green jacket and already knows what's on his menu for the 2023 Masters dinner. Scheffler returns to the PGA Tour this week - his first action since winning the Masters. He didn't...
Comments / 0