Mahomet, IL

Peterson scores first hole-in-one

By Fred Kroner
mahometdaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMahomet’s Gary Peterson registered his first career hole-in-one on Friday (April 15) at...

mahometdaily.com

Golf Channel

Watch: Jordan Spieth makes two eagles in first five holes Sunday at RBC

Jordan Spieth’s third round at the RBC Heritage included a tough finish, but he made up for it, and then some, in the first five holes of Sunday’s final round. After a par at the first, Spieth holed out for eagle from a greenside bunker at the par-5 second to reach 10 under par.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Jordan Spieth Drives Titleist to Victory at the 2022 RBC Heritage

On Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links, Jordan Spieth produced a 5-under par 66 and then beat Patrick Cantlay on the first playoff hole to claim victory at the RBC Heritage. Spieth’s final day at the iconic Pete Dye design included two eagles and three birdies against just two bogeys en route to a four-day total of 13-under par.
GOLF
Golf Digest

The clubs Jordan Spieth used to win the 2022 RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth could have had a ton of regret for missing an 18-inch putt Saturday at the RBC Heritage. A Sunday 66, however, erased that gaffe, and after outlasting Patrick Cantlay on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff, Spieth had a win on a Sunday with a leader board loaded with contenders.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Australian golfer shoots spectacular round of 15-under (!) 57

The holy grail in golf is often thought of as securing the ever illusive score of 59. But this Australian golfer decided to go a few better and signed for a round of 15-under par. That is a 15 (!) under par 57 if you did a double take. His...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Zurich Classic: Full field & format explained as PGA Tour hosts team event

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the PGA Tour's lone official team event. There are 160 players competing in two-man teams. PGA Tour players get to choose their partners as long as they have some kind of status or can receive a sponsor exemption. The teams will play better...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Justin Thomas calls out golf website for this clickbait headline

Morgan Hoffmann returned to competitive action this week at the RBC Heritage, two-and-a-half years after his last appearance at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children Open, and the golf world was more than interested to see how he got on. Diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy at the end of 2017,...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Scottie Scheffler's Masters Menue

The newest World number 1 and Masters winner, Scottie Scheffler is having some light-hearted fun with the illustrious green jacket and already knows what's on his menu for the 2023 Masters dinner. Scheffler returns to the PGA Tour this week - his first action since winning the Masters. He didn't...
GOLF

