Parker Davis had two goals and two assists to lead Class 1A's 10th-ranked Notre Dame-West Burlington past Hillcrest Academy, 6-0, in a boys soccer match at Tackleson Field Monday night. Davis took seven shots, five of them on goal. Gabe Zurita scored two goals off four shots. Hunter Lillie and Cole Ward each scored for the Nikes. Logan Kamrath assisted on two goals. Alexander AbouAssaly and Carson Wagner each had one assist. ...

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO