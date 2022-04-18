Dead body found near Highway 46 in rural Paso Robles

A California man is free after spending two days trapped 15 feet underground in a storm pipe about as wide as a pizza box. According to CBS News, at least 50 firefighters, police officers, and other rescue workers coordinated on the San Francisco Bay Area extraction. The man, who is in his mid-30s, entered the pipe intentionally, but found himself stuck after he reached a narrow portion of the drain. He was unable to proceed further in and was also unable to scramble backwards. He was pulled out of the drain on Sunday around 9.30pm after an approximately three-and-a-half-hour...

