ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘American Idol': Top 20 Singer Dan Marshall Covers Iconic Garth Brooks Hit [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

American Idol returned on Sunday night (April 17) with its Top 20 results show and 20 hopefuls competing for America's votes. One artist who has managed to make it through this far in the competition is Dan Marshall. The singer — a former football player for Virginia Tech —...

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

The Real Reason Kenedi Anderson Quit American Idol

For the past two weeks, suspiciously, American Idol has not released video of Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson’s performances from Hollywood Week—either her Duets or Showstopper performances—leading to suspicions that the 17-year-old from Crozet, Va., had quit the show. The Real Reason Why Kenedi Anderson Quit American...
CROZET, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Katy Perry
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Southern
MassLive.com

‘American Idol’: Judge Lionel Richie says he was nervous after Massachusetts native Scarlet forgets song during duo but sends singer to top 24 of competition

A Springfield-area native attempted to redeem herself during Monday night’s episode of “American Idol” after she forgot the song during the duo round of the competition. “During the duet round me and my partner both forgot the song because we had just learned it,” Scarlet said in an interview with the show.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

American Idol fans think Dan Marshall could be the season 20 winner

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are back in 2022 for a brand new season of American Idol. On the hunt for this year’s singing superstar, the judges have been blown away at many of the auditions so far. Country singers to R’n’B performers have graced the American Idol audition room singing their renditions of huge hits such as Whitney Houston’s I’m Your Baby Tonight.
MUSIC
Bradenton Herald

Watch New Orleans singer stun ‘American Idol’ judges with voice ‘from another lifetime’

A New Orleans soul singer is headed to Hollywood after blowing away the “American Idol” judges, even bringing one of them to their feet. Kevin Gullage, 22, stunned judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with his soulful cover of Otis Redding’s “That’s How Strong My Love Is” during the latest round of auditions, which aired Sunday, March 20. He joins over 150 contestants set to compete in Hollywood Week, putting him one step closer to becoming the next American Idol.
CELEBRITIES
KTTS

Lauren Alaina returning to American Idol as Guest Mentor

Lauren Alaina announced that she will be returning to American Idol as a mentor on March 28th. Lauren shared on Instagram: “I am FLIPPING OUT to return to @americanidol as a guest mentor for #HollywoodWeek! I’ll be mentoring the country genre! Tune in to Idol tonight to see who else joins us in Hollywood and I’ll see you next week on Monday, March 28 at 8/7c on ABC. #AmericanIdol”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Randy Jackson Doesn't Mince Words When Explaining His Problem With ABC's American Idol And NBC's The Voice

Singing competitions wouldn’t be the phenomenon they are today without the three judges who sat behind the table for the original run of American Idol back in 2002. Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell introduced the world to a 20-year-old singer from Texas named Kelly Clarkson, and the lyrics she belted A Moment Like This might as well have been about the show itself. Twenty years (and seasons) later, Idol is still going strong, but the ABC show has changed, Jackson said, and not necessarily for the better. NBC’s The Voice suffers from the same problem of being “too nice,” the famed music producer said, and he had strong opinions about how it happened and why it’s a problem.
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Chayce Beckham, Other Favorites Return to Perform on ‘American Idol’

Three American Idol alums are set to return to the show for this Sunday’s Top 20 episode. Last season’s winner Chayce Beckham will appear, as well as Season 17 runner-up Alejandro Aranda and Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips. ‘American Idol’ Alums Returning for Top 20 Episode. According...
CELEBRITIES
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy