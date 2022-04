The Trees were chopped amid two Cal wins in the blue and gold’s three-game weekend series against No. 24 Stanford. The rivals faced off in Berkeley this weekend, presenting the test of who will emerge as the superior softball program in the Bay Area. Though there was not a decisive sweep of either team, Cal proved dominant in two of the three games. The Bears started on top and slowly let their momentum slip from under them.

STANFORD, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO