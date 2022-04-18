ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade, IA

PHOTOS! Cascade Community Easter Egg Hunt 2022

By Tom Drake
Q107.5
Q107.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

For all that came out on a very cold Easter Weekend on Saturday, everyone at Cornerstone had a blast watching you and your kids enjoy. The Easter egg hunt was a huge success at Community Park in Cascade, despite the chilly and windy conditions. And I took some photos of the...

myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q107.5

That’s A LOT of Eggs! No Yolk!

Just a heads up for all you sweet fiends! That Dad (or Mom) Tax I was just talking about last week is definitely on this Saturday in Cascade. As I mentioned then, my church at Cornerstone is once again hosting the Annual Cascade Community Easter Egg Hunt and it all goes down this Saturday, April 16th, at the community park by the baseball diamond, sand volleyball courts, and tennis courts. Remember to be down there starting at 10am and we will most likely be done before 11 or around there.
CASCADE, IA
Q107.5

Small Town Spotlight: Elizabeth, IL

This Small Town Spotlight is on Elizabeth, Illinois - The Heart of JoDavies County. Located 30 miles east of Dubuque and 15 miles from Galena along Hwy 20. villageofelizabethil.co. Discover Elizabeth, Illinois - For many travelers along Highway 20, the town is often a quick pass-through when going to and...
ELIZABETH, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Cascade, IA
Q107.5

Free Easter Hams to be Given Away Today in Dubuque

The Dubuque Hy-Vee grocery stores and area first responders have partnered with Hormel Foods to give away Easter hams today. The giveaway is happening today starting at 5pm at the Church of the Nativity on Alta Vista in Dubuque. Hy-Vee employees and first responders will give away 300 hams till...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Dubuque Camera Club presents Stephen Gassman

Cultural Events happen all the time around Dubuque. Arts, entertainment, and discovery are the spice of life; and sometimes you can get a glimpse of the amazing simply by looking at nature. Monday, April 18th from 6:30 to 8pm, the Dubuque Camera Club will be presenting guest speaker Stephen Gassman.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

See Historic Galena Transform into a Winter Wonderland

Dubuque and the tri-states woke up to a severe spring snowstorm on Saturday. The storm provided a stunning winter's farewell just two weeks into spring—the three-plus inches of snow accumulation blanketed the landscape from Balltown to Bellevue and Dyersville to Dickeyville. Galena, Illinois, saw significant early morning snow, so...
GALENA, IL
Q107.5

Man Goes on All-Beer Diet After Giving Up Food for Lent

A Cincinnati, Ohio man is getting much attention after giving up food for Lent, opting for an all-liquid diet that consists of only beer. For the fourth year in a row, Del Hall has made the all-beer diet his Lent ritual. He's even claimed the 46-day fast makes him feel healthier and allows him an opportunity to raise money for charity.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend#Hunting#Easter Egg Hunt#The Eggs#Parade#Cascade Community#Cornerstone
Q107.5

Find Your Friday Night Fish Fry

It's Friday in April, leading to just one question for Dubuquers and Tri-Staters: Where's the Fish Fry?. Dubuque's history as a Catholic enclave creates a culture of Lenten Fish Frys from one corner of the county to the other. Typically civic organizations, parishes, and area restaurants are happy to pack the places to the gills to feed the Friday night masses.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

America’s Most Celebrated “Helpful Place” Opening in Peosta

Friday April 22nd through Sunday April 24th, come enjoy the grand opening celebration of the new Steve’s Ace Home & Garden in Peosta. Throughout the weekend there will be live music, caricature drawings, a bounce house, giveaways, special pricing, and loads more! Bring the family; stop by early to be one of 300 kids through the door to receive a special prize on Saturday, April 23rd. There will also be a guest appearance by Ace Hardware All-Star, Nile Kron and his family. Nile is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and donations during the grand opening will directly benefit the local hospital.
PEOSTA, IA
Q107.5

Eat Pizza and Help a Local Animal Shelter

On Monday, April 11th Papa Murphy's on JFK Road in Dubuque is donating 20% of their Takeout & Pick up orders to support a great cause; Whispurring Hope Animal Rescue! With this evening of delicious food not only can you support the organization, but you can show one of your Dubuque restaurants a little love too! Confirmations for this event help Papa Murphy's know roughly how many orders to expect & gives you access to full event details. Walk in orders only need to mention Whispurring Hope Animal Rescue to make the donation happen.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Q107.5

Learn. Enjoy. Escape. Carnegie-Stout Public Library

From books, e-books, and audiobooks; to movies, music, and more! The Carnegie-Stout Public Library is a beautiful Dubuque Landmark that provides the Dubuque community with resources for enjoyment, enlightenment, and knowledge. I believe that your local library is most likely your most underutilized tool. Here’s why. Libraries are not just...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Quest for Best Chocolate Bunny Leads to Galena’s Kandy Kitchen

With 90 million chocolate Easter bunnies produced annually, I decided to search for Dubuque's best chocolate bunny. Unfortunately, although I stopped by a few long-established shops and grocery stores, the wascally wabbit was elusive. Even Betty Jane's Candy was sold out!. So I headed to Galena, knowing I had seen...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Checkout the Peeps Show!

The Peeps marshmallow treat has been landing in Easter Baskets for nearly 70 years. According to the official Peeps website, Peeps have also become the #1 selling easter candy besides chocolate. These colorful miniature marshmallows come from the same candy maker that produces Mike & Ikes and Hot Tamales. New...
FOOD & DRINKS
Q107.5

Dubuque’s Favorite Donut Shop for 50 Years

Dubuquers have been loving Donut Boy since 1971. For me, this little Asbury Road donut shop has been a part of my existence for as long as I can remember. It was one of the go-to family spots after church or delivering the Sunday paper with my old man. Sitting on those little counter stools was my happy place, reading the comics while devouring a Persian donut and drinking chocolate milk with my dad and brothers.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

2022 Midwest Horse Fair in Madison, WI in April

The Midwest Horse Fair in Madison happens April 22nd thru the 24th. The Midwest Horse Fair is the top 3-day horse fair in America. Held in Madison, Wisconsin at the Alliant Energy Center, it has been growing and going strong since 1979. Every year the Midwest Horse Fair gets bigger & better, and this year will be no exception! The Midwest Horse Fair is owned by the Wisconsin Horse Council, Inc. All proceeds from the Fair are returned to the WHC and are used to represent and foster a unified equine industry in Wisconsin, to promote the equine through leadership, education, service, and communication, and to take a proactive role in the future growth and development of the equine industry.
MADISON, WI
Q107.5

Opening weekend at Niabi Zoo

My family and I usually pick one weekend out of the summer to take a day trip to an area zoo. More often than not, it’s a trip to coal valley in Illinois to check out the Niabi Zoo! From feeding giraffes to enjoying the carousel, there is loads to do and a great place to spend a day out with the family. A quick 90 minute drive from Dubuque down 61 is all it takes. And this just so happens to be opening weekend at Niabi Zoo.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Q107.5

Dubuque, IA
543
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy