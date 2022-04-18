PHOTOS! Cascade Community Easter Egg Hunt 2022

Just a heads up for all you sweet fiends! That Dad (or Mom) Tax I was just talking about last week is definitely on this Saturday in Cascade. As I mentioned then, my church at Cornerstone is once again hosting the Annual Cascade Community Easter Egg Hunt and it all goes down this Saturday, April 16th, at the community park by the baseball diamond, sand volleyball courts, and tennis courts. Remember to be down there starting at 10am and we will most likely be done before 11 or around there.

CASCADE, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO