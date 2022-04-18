ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba City, WI

Dubuque Spring Golf Card Available April 22nd

By Ken Peiffer
 1 day ago
Townsquare Media's 2022 Spring Golf Card will go on sale at 9:00am on April 22nd. Get 18 holes of golf...

Annual Dubuque County Fair Breakfast Sunday April 10

Great Food, Great company and Great Auction items...all waiting for your this Sunday April 10th as the Dubuque County Fairgrounds hosts their annual Blue Ribbon Breakfast and Auction. Enjoy scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, potatoes, fresh fruit and more. All for just $9.00 for adults. $5 for kist age 5-11. 4...
Viking Mississippi Cruise Heads to Dubuque This Summer

Netflix's show Vikings just got very real for Dubuquers. Well, sort of. A massive, 386-passenger cruise-ship, known as the "Viking Mississippi," is set to make ten stops in the Port of Dubuque this summer. An exact date is unknown at this time, but local businesses are already preparing for its arrival.
Jobs available, Jefferson’s set to open in spring

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s newest eatery opening at 29th and Wanamaker in southwest Topeka is looking to fill a number of positions, according to their social media page. According to Andrew Collmeyer, Director of Operations for Jefferson’s, the restaurant is planning a soft opening and wants to get the ball rolling by April 18. “Hopefully, […]
See Historic Galena Transform into a Winter Wonderland

Dubuque and the tri-states woke up to a severe spring snowstorm on Saturday. The storm provided a stunning winter's farewell just two weeks into spring—the three-plus inches of snow accumulation blanketed the landscape from Balltown to Bellevue and Dyersville to Dickeyville. Galena, Illinois, saw significant early morning snow, so...
Small Town Spotlight: Elizabeth, IL

This Small Town Spotlight is on Elizabeth, Illinois - The Heart of JoDavies County. Located 30 miles east of Dubuque and 15 miles from Galena along Hwy 20. villageofelizabethil.co. Discover Elizabeth, Illinois - For many travelers along Highway 20, the town is often a quick pass-through when going to and...
Let’s Play Donkey Kong in Downtown Dubuque

The Red Barron ruled Dubuque's Kennedy Mall during the 70s with its loft of pinball machines and an array of arcade games. By the early 80s, video games became slightly more sophisticated and ubiquitous at grocery stores and gas stations around town. I pumped half my paper route money into...
ZZ Top Returns to Five Flags in Dubuque

Iconic rock & roll band ZZ TOP will return to Dubuque’s Five Flags Center for the first time in nearly 15 years as part of their ‘Raw Whisky’ Tour this summer. The August 23 concert will also feature special guest Gov’t Mule. Tickets to see ZZ TOP at Five Flags Center go on sale this Friday morning at 10:00 AM at the Five Flags Box Office or online via Ticketmaster. Members of the Five Flags Email Club have already received details about a special presale happening on Thursday.
America’s Most Celebrated “Helpful Place” Opening in Peosta

Friday April 22nd through Sunday April 24th, come enjoy the grand opening celebration of the new Steve’s Ace Home & Garden in Peosta. Throughout the weekend there will be live music, caricature drawings, a bounce house, giveaways, special pricing, and loads more! Bring the family; stop by early to be one of 300 kids through the door to receive a special prize on Saturday, April 23rd. There will also be a guest appearance by Ace Hardware All-Star, Nile Kron and his family. Nile is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and donations during the grand opening will directly benefit the local hospital.
Sundown Mountain Swapping Snow for Songs May 28th

Is the snow done!? That’s a serious question, but I guess it’s pretty typical for April in Iowa. Well with the end of snow (maybe) that sees the close of the skiing and snowboarding season for the patrons of Sundown Mountain Resort. Rest assured though, there is one more awesome reason coming from them to get out and enjoy spring on the mountain!
Iowa’s Last Greyhound Park Begins It’s Final Season

This past Saturday marked the beginning of the final season of greyhound racing at a facility in Iowa. The dogs will run at Dubuque's Iowa Greyhound Park through May 15th. Then it will shut its doors for good, ending greyhound racing in the state of Iowa, according to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald.
What Are You Having?: The Highest Rated Beers in Iowa

A recent "Eat This, Not That!" article said that Budweiser had earned the title of "Most Popular Beer" in Iowa. Eight years ago, it was Busch Light's to lose, according to a study. These studies are generally pretty broad and a little ambiguous in their methodology. With that in mind,...
Dubuque Camera Club presents Stephen Gassman

Cultural Events happen all the time around Dubuque. Arts, entertainment, and discovery are the spice of life; and sometimes you can get a glimpse of the amazing simply by looking at nature. Monday, April 18th from 6:30 to 8pm, the Dubuque Camera Club will be presenting guest speaker Stephen Gassman.
Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting for Newly Named Terminal at Dubuque Regional Airport

The Dubuque Regional Airport Commission and Staff, partnering with Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Captain Robert L. Martin Commemoration Committee, invite the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the naming of the Dubuque Regional Airport Terminal after Captain Robert L. Martin July 19, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Dubuque Regional Airport Terminal.
Quest for Best Chocolate Bunny Leads to Galena’s Kandy Kitchen

With 90 million chocolate Easter bunnies produced annually, I decided to search for Dubuque's best chocolate bunny. Unfortunately, although I stopped by a few long-established shops and grocery stores, the wascally wabbit was elusive. Even Betty Jane's Candy was sold out!. So I headed to Galena, knowing I had seen...
Trying to Get to Chicago? You Have Many Options

Chicago will always be in my blood. I was born and raised about 20 miles west, and it never took a lot of coordinating to buzz up there for a day with friends or family. It's a city of big shoulders but also a big heart. Anthony Bourdain said it best: "Chicago is a town, a city that doesn’t ever have to measure itself against any other city. Other places have to measure themselves against it."
2022 Midwest Horse Fair in Madison, WI in April

The Midwest Horse Fair in Madison happens April 22nd thru the 24th. The Midwest Horse Fair is the top 3-day horse fair in America. Held in Madison, Wisconsin at the Alliant Energy Center, it has been growing and going strong since 1979. Every year the Midwest Horse Fair gets bigger & better, and this year will be no exception! The Midwest Horse Fair is owned by the Wisconsin Horse Council, Inc. All proceeds from the Fair are returned to the WHC and are used to represent and foster a unified equine industry in Wisconsin, to promote the equine through leadership, education, service, and communication, and to take a proactive role in the future growth and development of the equine industry.
ABOUT

Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

