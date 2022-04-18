ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Fantastic Beasts’ Has Worst Opening In ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise

By Matt Singer
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

All along, Warner Bros. has said the plan for the Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them franchise is a five movie saga. This week’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third chapter of that grand scheme, following the original film and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. But...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright reveals she has married her boyfriend Andrew Lococo

Bonnie Wright has confirmed she has married her boyfriend, Andrew Lococo. The Harry Potter star, who played Ginny Weasley in the hit film franchise, shared a post on Instagram on Sunday of the couple displaying their wedding rings together over a shimmering swimming pool, with the caption: “Yesterday was the best day of my life thanks to my husband!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONNIE WRIGHT (@thisisbwright)Pictures shared to wedding photographer Kacie Tomita’s Instagram page show a selection...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How Slytherin For Life Tom Felton Is Getting Involved In Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

The next major entry in the Wizarding World is very nearly here. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to open on April 15. And while the movie takes place decades before the Harry Potter films, Draco Malfoy himself, Tom Felton, is going to be a big part of the new film’s release, as he’ll be hosting the premiere and interviewing the cast.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Rupert Grint was offered so many sidekick roles after Harry Potter that he almost gave up acting to sell ice cream

Rupert Grint has revealed that he nearly gave up on acting after the Harry Potter movies wrapped. His alternative career path? Selling ice cream. "I definitely did think, 'Is it too late to pick something else?'" Grint said in a recent interview with The New York Times. The actor reportedly bought a pink and white ice cream van, which he drove back to his family home on the last day of shooting Harry Potter and thought he could "make a go of".
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Gay Dialogue Involving Dumbledore’s Romantic Past Cut in China

Click here to read the full article. A reference to a gay relationship between Dumbledore (Jude Law) and close childhood friend-turned-lover Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) has been cut from the Chinese release of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” Variety confirmed the edits with Warner Bros., the distributor behind the film, who stands by the minor edits, which involved cutting six seconds of dialogue. Warner Bros. accepted the request from China to remove the dialogue, which included the lines “because I was in with love with you,” spoken by Dumbledore, as well as “the summer Gellert [Mikkelsen] and I fell in love.”...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantastic Beasts#Potters#Marvel#The Fast Furious
Decider.com

Is ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Be Streaming?

Warner Bros. is still squeezing money out of the Harry Potter franchise with Fantastic Beasts 3, aka Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The third installment of this prequel film series follows the story of a young Albus Dumbledore, and his boyfriend-turned-enemy Gellert Grindelwald. Directed by David Yates, the cast includes Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, and Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald. Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, and Katherine Waterston also star.
MOVIES
Vice

Hogwarts Legacy Imagines a Harry Potter Without JK Rowling

In last week's PlayStation presentation about Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming Harry Potter open-world role-playing game, members of the development team Avalanche Software talked about using magic, caring for magical creatures, flying on broomsticks, and finding secrets hidden throughout the castle. They did not discuss Harry Potter’s creator, J. K. Rowling.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Removes ‘Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore’ Dialogue About Gay Relationship for China

Warner Bros. confirmed it has removed some dialogue from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore to appease the Chinese government. The studio has taken out clear references to Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald’s (Mads Mikkelsen) romantic past.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Opens to $10M Amid Mass Cinema ShutdownsBox Office: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Booms With $72M Bow, 'Ambulance' DOA'Navalny' Director Talks Shooting Harrowing Russian Dissident Doc: "We Were Catching Something Remarkable and Historic" The lines “I was in love with you” and “the summer Gellert and I fell in love” officially make it canon for...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
hypebeast.com

Daniel Radcliffe Admits "Not Interested" In Starring in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Movie

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he’s not interested in starring in a film adaptation for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. In a recent interview with The New York Times over Lost City with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, the British actor says that he’s currently happy with where he is and Cursed Child is “not something I’m really interested in doing right now.” Speaking about his reunion with the cast earlier this year for HBO, Radcliffe commented that he’s able to enjoy it only because his life no longer revolves around the franchise. “This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore,” he explained. “I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of ‘Potter’ okay and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”
MOVIES
KXAN

Best Harry Potter shower curtain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shower curtains provide a dramatic backdrop for any bathroom’s design. As the largest piece of decor in the room, they draw your eye and set the tone for the day. If you want to create a magical space without much effort, a Harry Potter shower curtain can transport everyone in your home to an otherworldly location.
HOME & GARDEN
Variety

Box Office: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Conjuring Franchise-Low Opening Weekend

Click here to read the full article. While the domestic box office is showing signs of life after an age of COVID lockdowns, it seems that not every film franchise is being buoyed by a return of theatergoers. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” Warner Bros.’ latest entry in its prequel series to the “Harry Potter” franchise, is off to a somewhat rocky start, projected to land a record low debut for a Wizarding World film. The third “Fantastic Beasts” earned $20.1 million on Friday and Thursday night previews from 4,753 North American locations, which marks the lowest opening day figure...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Can’t Find Magic With $43M Box Office Bow

Warner Bros.’ Wizarding World is in trouble on the movie side. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opened to a tepid $43 million at the domestic box office over Easter weekend after earning $20.1 million Friday, including $6 million in Thursday previews. It is faring better overseas, where it earned another $71 million for a global tally of $193 million (it opened last weekend in select markets).More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Watch 'The Batman' OnlineBob Odenkirk Reflects Daily on Support He Received After Heart Attack: "Beauty and Love From Strangers"Amy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars...
MOVIES
Collider

How the 'Harry Potter' Movies Failed Ron Weasley

Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), best friend to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), is of vital importance to the story… at least, he is in the Harry Potter books. In the books, Ron finds himself on a hero’s journey of his own as he helps his best friend take down the most powerful wizard of all time, but the movies substantially fail when it comes to Ron — and the entire Weasley family for that matter, but it is most notable with Ron, the character closest to Harry. While never failing to show Harry’s brilliance as a wizard or Hermione’s wisdom far beyond her years, the movies consistently refuse to show Ron for who he is and the qualities that made his friendship with Harry so special, which later came at the cost of Hermione and Ron’s romantic relationship because Ron had become a person quite different from who he was in the books.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Harry Potter Has Rarely Been As Magic As It Was On PS1

The Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone PlayStation 1 game. It surprises me how often I think about it. I don't know much about Harry Potter. I don't especially like Harry Potter. But that game, even though it's now 21 years old and, if you check on Wikipedia, received pretty lukewarm reviews when it was released, somehow it still lives on in my head. "What are you writing about?" asks my wife, who never, ever plays video games. "There was this Harry Potter game for the PS1..." "Oh!" she interrupts. "I LOVED that game!" Clearly, this game has something about it. There is something about this game, if you'll pardon the pun, that is truly magical.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

DC Cancels Ezra Miller’s The Flash Movie Prequel Series

DC Comics has canceled orders for the prequel comics series of Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie. The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive comics is a three-issue miniseries by artists Juan Ferreyra, Ricardo López Ortiz, and Jason Howard, and by writer Kenny Porter. The series is supposed to tie into the DC blockbuster film. The miniseries was supposed to be released in April, but a new listing from the distributor of DC’s weekly comics, Lunar Distributors, displays that the first issue is being canceled on its website. However, the artist of the miniseries, Juan Ferreyra has now addressed the reports of its cancellation, saying that fans can expect to see it later in the year.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Momoa to Star in ‘Minecraft’ Movie for Warner Bros.

Aquaman and Dune star Jason Momoa is lining up another tentpole with Warner Bros. The actor is in final negotiations to star in the studio’s live-action Minecraft movie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess will direct the project, based on the popular video game. Dune producer Mary Parent and Roy Lee will produce, with Jill Messick receiving a posthumous producing credit for developing the film before her death in 2018. Executive producers include Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts. The video game hails from Sweden’s Mojang Studios, with Mojang’s Lydia Winters and Vu Bui also producing the film.More from...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Aquaman 2: WB Originally Wanted to Remove Amber Heard from DCEU Sequel

Fans of the DC Extended Universe have been very vocal about their desire to see Aquaman star Amber Heard get axed from the franchise amid all the controversies that surround her. There is even an online petition calling for her firing that has already reached nearly 2 million signatures but much to the chagrin of her critics, Amber still reprised her role for the upcoming sequel titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MOVIES
ComicBook

ComicBook Nation: The DCEU Needs Fixing, Fantastic Beasts 3 Review & Kingdom Hearts 4

The CB Nation crew discusses the major overhaul of DC Entertainment and breaks down what DC needs to change to make it a success! We also review Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and The Northman, as well as recap the new episodes of Moon Knight and Halo and cover the big Kingdom Hearts 4 announcement and this week's biggest DC and Marvel comics!
COMICS
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy