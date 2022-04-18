‘Fantastic Beasts’ Has Worst Opening In ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he’s not interested in starring in a film adaptation for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. In a recent interview with The New York Times over Lost City with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, the British actor says that he’s currently happy with where he is and Cursed Child is “not something I’m really interested in doing right now.” Speaking about his reunion with the cast earlier this year for HBO, Radcliffe commented that he’s able to enjoy it only because his life no longer revolves around the franchise. “This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore,” he explained. “I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of ‘Potter’ okay and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”

MOVIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO