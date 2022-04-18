ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears launch 2022 Schedule Prediction Challenge

The Bears on Monday launched their annual Schedule Prediction Challenge brought to you by United Airlines. Fans who correctly guess the opponents the Bears will face and the team's bye week for all 18 weeks of the 2022 regular season will have a chance to win two tickets to every Bears...

2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Releases New Shocking First Round Mock Draft

The excitement can be felt in the air, it is almost time for the 2022 NFL Draft. The recent trade between Philadelphia and New Orleans has shaken up every first-round mock draft in America (including mine). There also could be more trades on the horizon that have been rumored. Minnesota...
Chicago Sports Nation

Mid Round Receivers Bears Could Target

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bears don’t have a ton of draft capital this year, yet they have a lot of fixing to do with this roster. If Poles decides to focus primarily on o-line early in the draft, which could be possible given his background, the Bears are still left with some solid options at wide receiver in rounds 3 and on. One receiver that fits the Bears, and has already visited the team, is Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton. Thornton brings good size and great speed coming in at 6’3” 180lbs. and running a 4.28. His deep threat ability is huge and he’s good at creating separation on his routes. Not to mention he’s got an average projection of going in the 4th round so he’s a realistic option for the Bears. Another option I like for Chicago is Rutgers WR Bo Melton. Melton also has good speed with his 4.34 40 yard dash and is a solid route runner. Melton doesn’t quite bring the size Thornton does at 5’11” 190lbs. but he has strong football intelligence. Melton, like Thornton, is also mostly projected as a 4th round pick. Now another name that’s been connected to the Bears scouting is Jalen Nailor of Michigan State. Nailor falls in between the last two prospects in size standing at 6’0” 190lbs.. while his 40 time doesn’t jump off the page as much as other prospects (4.5), he has great acceleration and down field speed. Unfortunately Nailor has had his share of injury concerns, but he’s not projected until the 5th round where he could still be a solid value. The last receiver I’m mentioning here is also my favorite of these mid round guys. If the picture didn’t already give it away I’m talking about Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce. Pierce brings about a different skill set than those others guys. This guy is a strong possession receiver who I think could grow to fill Allen Robinson’s role very quickly. Pierce is the biggest of the prospects on this short list at 6’3” 210lbs. and it shows in his game with his strength and toughness. Pierce also brings solid speed with his 4.41 40 time, but where he shines is definitely in his aggressive play. Being the most rounded guy on this list does mean he comes at a higher cost though. Most mocks have Alec Pierce going in round 3 with some as early as late round 2. I think either way it falls Pierce is worth it and should definitely be on the Bears board along with all of these WR prospects.
Chicago Tribune

Will the Chicago Bears try to move into the 1st round? Brad Biggs’ NFL mock draft 2.0.

Eight teams have two picks in the first round of the NFL draft, which begins April 28, creating the possibility for more movement after a flurry of trades involving top selections. With one-fourth of the league holding an extra selection on Day 1 and without elite quarterbacks in the class, it makes for an interesting projection of how things could go. The Chicago Bears are included in the ...
The Spun

NBC Officially Announces New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Announcers

NBC’s Sunday Night Football team will look different next season. On Tuesday, NBC officially announced that its 2022 crew will consist of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark. Collinsworth will remain the color commentator for NBC, which is great news considering he’s one of the best in the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 best Bears draft picks since 2000

The 2022 NFL draft is less than two weeks away and the Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles will set out to add impactful players to the roster. This will be Poles’ first go around with the draft as a GM and he’s tasked with finding the next class of great Bears players. Of course, it will take years to determine how well those selections will pan out.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears begin 3-day voluntary minicamp on Tuesday

The Chicago Bears are set to hit the practice field on Tuesday for the first practice of their three-day voluntary minicamp at Halas Hall. Teams with new head coaches, including Matt Eberflus, are permitted to hold such a minicamp, which gives teams like the Bears extra time on the field as both the offense and defense learn new schemes.
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
FanSided

Chicago Bears new OC already doing things Matt Nagy never did

Early on in the Chicago Bears offseason work, we are already learning about how second-year quarterback Justin Fields is furthering his development. Last year, under former head coach Matt Nagy, Fields didn’t receive a whole lot of genuine help or development. In fact, early in the regular season, Nagy was obliterated by Bears fans after referring to his backup quarterback as a “chess piece” within the offense, while Andy Dalton kept the starting gig.
Journal Star

Former Illinois State tight end signs deal with the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have signed former Illinois State tight end James O'Shaughnessy to a one-year contract, according to The Associated Press. O'Shaughnessy, 30, spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, his seventh in the league. He has played in 80 career games with 112 catches for 1,103 yards and three touchdowns. ...
The Spun

NFL.com Predicts Who Jaguars Will Take At No. 1 Overall

For months now, most mock drafts have had the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson first overall. However, in Peter Schrager’s latest mock for NFL.com, Schrags has the Jags going in a different direction. In Mock 2.0, Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker is slated to be off...
