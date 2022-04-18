ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Taylor Swift’s Childhood Home for Sale at $1 Million (PHOTOS)

By Alicia Selin
 1 day ago
This could be an opportunity for a Swiftie to cop the ultimate piece of Taylor Swift memorabilia: her childhood home. The musician's childhood home in Pennsylvania has recently gone up for sale for nearly $1...

