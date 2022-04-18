What's Better For You, Ground Coffee or Whole Bean Coffee?

The seed round was led by Astanor Ventures and followed on by a group of investors, including XAnge, Blue Horizon and Nucleus Capital. As I noted already this week, alternative proteins is a hot space attracting both startups and venture capital. Planetary is primarily working with fermentation companies, those using biomass and precision fermentation techniques to create meat and dairy alternatives. The Good Food Institute reported that this particular sector raised $1.7 billion in 2021, up from $600 million in 2020.
Comments / 0