High schools evacuated in Bradford, Columbia, and Volusia County after reported threats

UPDATE · 3:50 PM | The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about a bomb threat that forced an evacuation of a local high school.

According to the sheriff’s office, the bomb threat Monday morning follows another incident that occurred March 15 in which a suspicious package was reported. In both instances, investigators say no bomb or device was found, and the call was placed using an untraceable phone number.

CCSO says this is one of the multiple confirmed threats to schools across Northeast Florida.

“We appreciate the continued partnership we have with our school district and other law enforcement agencies as we keep our children safe,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a statement. “Although we believe these incidents to be hoaxes, we will never take the safety of our children for granted.”

UPDATE · 12:44 PM | Authorities in Bradford and Columbia County believe one person is behind bomb threats made to local schools Monday, saying it “appears to be a coordinated hoax.”

Bradford County High Schools students have returned to class.

ORIGINAL STORY | At least three Florida high schools were evacuated Monday morning after reported threats, officials say.

In Bradford County, authorities say a person called 911 claiming to have seen an Asian male walking into Bradford County High School with a backpack with wires sticking out.

The dispatcher said the caller sounded as if they were reading off a script, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told Action News Jax.

High school students were temporarily moved to the middle school while police investigate. Parents who want to pick their high schoolers up are free to do so.

Nearby, in Columbia County, the sheriff’s office is investigating a bomb threat at Columbia County High School where students were also evacuated.

In Volusia County students are back in class at Spruce Creek High School after officials say a message was received about a suspicious package.

