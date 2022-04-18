ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: WRs AJ Brown, Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin to skip offseason workouts

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of wide receivers have cashed in with massive contract extensions this offseason, and there are several more eligible players at the position who are hoping to do the same. Some of those players are reportedly planning to stay away from their respective teams for a while. ESPN’s...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

