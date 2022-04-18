ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Nor’easter On Its Way Monday Night, Flood Advisory Issued For Hudson County

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather may be calm this morning, but that it going to change fairly quickly as we approach dinner time tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Hudson County, as a major nor’easter is on its way. As much as two inches of rain...

hudsontv.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

Nor’Easter Sets Sights on Southern Tier

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 6 p.m. April 18 to noon April 19 for much of the Southern Tier. For Chenango and Delaware Counties, the National Weather Service is calling for heavy snow accumulating five to eleven inches through mid-day April 19.
BINGHAMTON, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Bayonne, NJ
County
Hudson County, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Wind#Coastal Flooding#Easter#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory Issued#Hudson Tv
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Onondaga; Otsego; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN PARTS OF CENTRAL NEW YORK Relative humidity will drop as low as 15 to 25 percent this afternoon, along with northwest winds gusting 15 to 30 mph, highest towards the Catskills. These dry and breezy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon in parts of central New York. Be sure to heed the New York State Burn Ban which went into effect on March 16.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Winter storm warning now in effect for much of Upstate NY -- in late April

Syracuse, N.Y. — The day after Easter, winter storm warnings have been issued for much of Upstate New York for tonight into Tuesday morning. As much as a foot of snow could fall at higher elevations, including the Adirondacks and Catskills. At lower elevations, the most snow is likely to be east of I-81, in the Mohawk Valley and Capital Region. Those areas could see 5 to 11 inches of snow, with the highest on hilltops.
SYRACUSE, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
WBRE

Spring snowstorm moves out of area

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Our late-season snowstorm continues to move away from northeastern and central PA Tuesday morning. The steady snow will taper off between 6:00 and 9:00 a.m. Untreated roadways may be slick or even snow-covered, depending on location and elevation. Allow extra time for your morning commute. Scattered rain and snow showers will […]
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy