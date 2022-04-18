ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Rutledge Applauds Decision Upholding Attorney General's Constitutional Duty to Protect and Educate Arkansans

 1 day ago

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge applauds the Arkansas Supreme Court’s decision to reject the frivolous lawsuit filed by political opponents questioning her constitutional duty to protect and educate Arkansans from con artists and an overreaching federal government. The...

Fox News

‘She’s Got Nowhere To Hide’, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) On Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Reluctance To Answer Court Packing Question

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss Biden’s Supreme Court pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson’s first day of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senator Cornyn chided Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s reluctance to answer Republican’s court-packing questions saying,. “Absolutely. She’s got nowhere to...
Rolling Stone

Marsha Blackburn Lectures First Black Woman Nominated to Supreme Court on ‘So-Called’ White Privilege

Click here to read the full article. The confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson began on Monday and, as expected, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee were a little concerned about President Biden’s pick to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) went so far as to suggest to Jackson, a Black woman, that white privilege doesn’t exist in America, a country where of the 114 justices to have been confirmed to sit on the highest court in the land, only two have been Black. “You serve on the board of a school that teaches kindergartners, five-year-old...
Salon

"Little maggot-infested man": Tom Cotton slammed for saying Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis

"Tom Cotton is the lowest of the low," Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday. Angered by the Republican senator's suggestion that Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is set to be confirmed to the Supreme Court this week, "might have" defended the Nazis during the Nuremberg trials, Harrison called Cotton a "little maggot-infested man."
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
POLITICO

Roy Blunt says the man seeking to replace him, Eric Greitens, should drop out of the Missouri Senate race if abuse allegations are true.

What he says he was getting at: Graham acknowledged his line of questioning was "uncomfortable," but said Democrats did the same thing during now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing to an appeals court role in 2017. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said at the time that "the dogma lives loudly within you" to the devout Catholic judge.
Fox News

Senator Marsha Blackburn: What Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation Means For The Future Of The Supreme Court

Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to react to the Senate confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. “Judge Jackson will be the first progressive to be on the Supreme Court, and that is what they wanted, was to have someone there so that as dissents are written, you’re going to have a progressive point of view that is brought forward and that’s what they’ve wanted. And for people that say, well, you know, it doesn’t change the balance of the court, no, it does. Because instead of having a classic liberal like Breyer was, what you now have is a progressive who is going to push further and further Left. That is what the American people are beginning to move away from. And the President can nominate whomever he wants. He had started out leaning toward Michelle Childs out of South Carolina, who is a more moderate Democrat. And then he was getting so much heat from the Left and the progressive wing of the party that he pivoted and went to Jackson, who was the most liberal of the individuals up for consideration.”
