Over 1 million Americans are seeking treatment for substance use disorder—here’s how it breaks down in Oregon. In 2020, more than 41 million Americans were classified as needing treatment for substance use, including 28 million with alcohol use disorder, 18 million with an illicit drug use disorder, and 6.5 million with both, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

OREGON STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO