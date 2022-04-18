Boston Marathon kicks off with heightened COVID-19 restrictions

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday.
Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.
In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon.
At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON (CBS) – Olympic medalist Molly Seidel had to drop out of the Boston Marathon Monday due to injury.
Seidel, who was making her Boston Marathon debut, pulled out around Mile 16.
In a post on Instagram, Seidel said she was “completely gutted.”
“Today was a really tough one but I’m all good,” Seidel said. “Hip is banged up but the decision to pull at mile 16 was to prevent anything from getting worse and not create a longer-term problem.”
Seidel won a bronze medal in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.
BOSTON — (AP) — Evans Chebet of Kenya won the Boston Marathon on Monday as the race returned to its traditional Patriots' Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The men's lead pack of about 20 winnowed to two...
HOPKINTON, Mass. — (AP) — The fastest Boston Marathon field ever returned from the quickest turnaround in the 126-year history of the event, leaving Hopkinton for Boston’s Back Bay on Monday morning, six months after a smaller and socially distanced race was forced to the fall. Under...
BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races.
The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London.
One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city.
“We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales.
On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
BOSTON (CBS) — The second annual Dick & Rick Hoyt Award was given to Chris Nikic this Friday. He is the first athlete with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman Triathalon.
Nikic ran his first Boston Marathon back in October.
This year he is the first Adidas-sponsored athlete with Down syndrome.
He and his dad Nik told WBZ-TV they’re hoping every marathon will follow Boston’s lead and dedicate bib 321 to a neurodivergent athlete.
The Dick & Rick Hoyt Award is given annually to someone “who exhibits the spirit of Team Hoyt’s legacy.” Dick Hoyt was a Boston Marathon icon as for decades he ran the course while pushing his son Rick.
You can watch live coverage of the 126th Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com on Monday, April 18, 2022.
BOSTON (CBS) – Hard to believe that it has been more than 1,000 days since we last had a Boston Marathon in the spring, on Patriots’ Day. Perhaps in that absence, some may have forgotten just how hard it is to get an uneventful weather day this time of year! The last two April Boston Marathons have had rain, including a record amount of it back in 2018. The rain wasn’t nearly as disruptive in 2019 but combine that with the warm temperatures (the high in Boston was 70) and conditions were far from ideal.
NEWTON, Mass. — No, the staff at Tufts Medical Center didn’t hold a celebration, but it was a momentous occasion, just the same. For the first time in two years, the hospital reports it has zero COVID-19 patients in its ICU and just a smattering admitted elsewhere. “It...
For the second time in six months, spectators lined the streets from Hopkinton to Boston, ready to cheer on athletes as they race in the 126th Boston Marathon. And, of course, with the crowds of supporters comes a plethora of creative signs. In case you missed them, here are dozen...
It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that security is going to be high at the Boston Marathon on Monday morning. It goes without saying that ever since Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev planted homemade pressure-cooker bombs at the Marathon in 2013, security and the safety of attendees and runners at the event have been the number-one priority of law enforcement officials.
BOSTON, MA (WFSB) – Monday will mark the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. Runners and fans alike called it an exciting day in Hopkinton, MA. Crowds were expected to start arriving later in the morning to get ready to cheer on the more than 30,000 runners who will make their way from Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston.
BOSTON, Mass. — Owen McElroy of Watertown was among the 28,000 runners who competed in the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday. He completed the 26.2-mile course in a time of 3 hours, 17 minutes and 54 seconds and. McElroy, who qualified for the race with a strong showing in...
A Newport woman was the top local finisher at Monday’s Boston Marathon. Annmarie Tuxbury, 28, completed the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston with a time of 2 hours, 38 minutes, 15 seconds. She placed 380th overall and was the 23rd woman to cross the finish the line. Last...
The accomplishment and exhilaration of completing the 126th Boston Marathon brought out different emotions for those crossing the finish line. Nearly 30,000 runners participated in this year’s race, and the energy from Hopkinton to Boston did not disappoint. For the first time since 2019, the race was held on its traditional Patriots Day date.
The 126th Boston Marathon is taking place on Monday, the first time the race will be run on its traditional Patriot’s Day since 2019, following cancellations and postponements due to the Covid pandemic.Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 marathon, including the course, top athletes, how to watch, and coronavirus precautions.When is the 2022 Boston Marathon?The race will take place on Monday, 18 April, 2022, with the 26.2 race along its traditional course from rural Hopkinton through the Boston suburbs and into downtown, where it will conclude near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.Where and...
BOSTON (AP) — Compared to what her predecessors faced a half-century before, an icy downpour and a near-gale headwind were minor obstacles for Des Linden on her way to a Boston Marathon victory. The first women who dared to attempt the 26.2-mile run from Hopkinton to Boston’s Back Bay...
BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
PEABODY — As he prepares to head into his 19th straight Boston Marathon as a volunteer, 80-year-old Peabody resident Ed Gustat only has one piece of advice. “Be prepared for
Tens of thousands of athletes are participating in the 126th running of the Boston Marathon, covering 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston. The Boston Marathon returns to the traditional Patriots’ Day date on Monday, April 18 for the first time since 2019. This spring, the race is back to featuring a field of around 30,000 athletes, after a dip to about 20,000 in-person competitors in the fall.
