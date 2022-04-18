How to Cook Asparagus 8 Different Ways—Including Grilled, Roasted, and More

CHARLOTTE – As buds on the trees, bushes and perennials start to burst, it is about that time to celebrate Spring Grilling! The recipe below can be used for a wide variety of grilling meats, however, I would stick to primal cuts of Beef, Pork and Lamb and stay away from Poultry and seafood. The high sugar content of this recipe encourages caramelization at the correct temperature. When marinated correctly, this will yield an earthy flavored steak that tastes as if were cooked over coals. Pair this with the fingerling potatoes and fresh grilled vegetable along with a respectable Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot or Zinfandel and you can make an evening out of it! Now put on some good cooking music, Allman Brothers Band- “At the Fillmore” or Blackfoot “Strikes” from their 1979 album- a classic… Enjoy~
